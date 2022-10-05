ATLANTA- Georgia Tech's football team continued preparations for the Homecoming game with Duke on Wednesday with a 90-minute practice session on Grant Field in Bobby Dodd Stadium. After practice, defensive tackle D'Quan Douse, ACC running back of the week Hassan Hall, and receiver E.J. Jenkins spoke to the media after practice ended.

Jenkins who joined the team over the summer was impressed with how his teammates handled the transition from Geoff Collins to interim head coach Brent Key last week after Collins was dismissed on Monday.

"I was surprised how well everybody handled it," Jenkins said on Wednesday. "Just like the history with everybody and the relationships, but I haven't seen a drop of focus when I go to practice and everybody is still the same and everything. Everybody just handles their business the way they are supposed to."

The Jackets host Duke at 4 pm on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

