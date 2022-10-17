ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football held a late morning practice session on Monday with school out on Fall Break this week. After practice, interim head coach Brent Key spoke to the media previewing the Virginia game and he gave some injury updates and staff updates as well after a busy bye week.

Running backs coach Mike Daniels resigned on Friday and Key declined to offer any further details on the situation.

"We wish him the best and we are on to UVA," Key said.

Daniels' departure also opens a slot for a 10th assistant again after he elevated Donald Hill-Eley last week to offensive assistant and special teams assistant. Hill-Eley will now fill Daniels' role as running backs coach opening up another spot in the staff.

"We are still looking at the 10th assistant and we will sit down and make some decisions and put some thought into it after Thursday's game, but right now we don't want anything distracting or taking away from what our ultimate goal is."