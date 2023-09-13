ATLANTA- Freshman receiver Eric Singleton Jr. made his first appearance in front of the media after practice on Wednesday. Singleton has five catches and two touchdowns through his first two collegiate games and he is expected to start at wide receiver on the road at Ole Miss with Chase Lane out this week.
Singleton said that his approach has been to stay humble and ready as the key to his early success as a true freshman on the field in the ACC.
"Really I'm just trying to take every opportunity I get and just take advantage of it and make a play every time my name is called," he said.
From the summer workouts on, Singleton was gaining praise from his teammates. He said he set simple goals for himself and just kept working to put himself in a position to get on the field."
I really was just trying to work my way up the depth chart so I could see the field," he said. "During the summer it was an OMG moment for me because I had to get adapted to everything but once I adapted it started clicking."
Given the fact he was a two-star recruit on Rivals and didn't have the offers he thought he should have out of high school, Singleton said there has been some joy in his early success on the field.
"I'm definitely trying to show the world who I am and make as many plays as I can," he said.