ATLANTA- Freshman receiver Eric Singleton Jr. made his first appearance in front of the media after practice on Wednesday. Singleton has five catches and two touchdowns through his first two collegiate games and he is expected to start at wide receiver on the road at Ole Miss with Chase Lane out this week.

Singleton said that his approach has been to stay humble and ready as the key to his early success as a true freshman on the field in the ACC.

"Really I'm just trying to take every opportunity I get and just take advantage of it and make a play every time my name is called," he said.