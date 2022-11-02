ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football continued preparations for Virginia Tech on Wednesday with a long practice in Bobby Dodd Stadium. After practice, wide receiver Malachi Carter, offensive lineman Joe Fusile, and linebacker Charlie Thomas spoke with the media.

Carter will break the school record for games played on Saturday at Virginia Tech with his 55th game played as a Yellow Jacket passing a quartet of former Yellow Jackets Jamal Golden, Rod Sweeting, Jemea Thomas, and T.J. Barnes who he is currently tied with. Carter has also been an ironman for Tech playing in all 52 of his first 52 possible games on the Flats from 2018 until the Duke game this season when he was sidelined with an injury.

"Andy (Demetra) let me know that I had a couple of more games and I could try and break it," Carter said of the record. "Once the season starts, I kind of forgot about it. I guess this past game I tied it which is cool, but my focus has been on helping the team win and we haven't had the best season going so far so I'm just concerned how can we get a win and stepping up to make plays. It is cool that I'll break the record this week, but a win would be a much better situation and that is the ultimate goal."

Not playing in the Duke game was one of the most difficult things for Carter in his career on the Flats.

"Missing that Duke game killed me. I mean we won and that was the best thing about it. I'm on ESPN just refreshing and refreshing because I couldn't get the game on TV and the last five minutes I about had a heart attack. Once the game started it really hit me that I shouldn't be at home, but it was an injury and I wasn't legally allowed to play so I had to stay home and cheer the guys on from the couch," Carter said.

Carter is four yards shy of tying Gary Lee for 15th on the all-time receiving yards list at 1,299. Lee is the father of current Tech starting free safety Clayton Powell-Lee.

