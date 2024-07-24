ATLANTA- Georgia Tech kicked off preparations for the week zero opener in Ireland against Florida State with a two-plus hour practice session mostly in the Brock Indoor Facility after thunderstorms moved through Atlanta about forty minutes into practice. Second-year Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key opened practice to select media on Wednesday night with the Jackets going later than normal due to summer final exams schedules at Tech.

The Jackets entered camp with one of the healthiest rosters in recent memory with only one season-ending injury backup tight end Jackson Long lingering over to camp and only a handful of players out on the first day according to Key.

"Going into the second year you really have a full range of data on everybody. We do a lot with sports science and we've been afforded the resources to be able to implement that into our program so we track everything," Key said. "We monitor everything and we look back at last year at the summer program and what preseason practices look like and the practice schedule and you can anticipate things, but you don't have the true data of what is going to be until you go through a season. The last 10 weeks of summer we were able to really simulate what preseason is and create that same load that will have."

Key said during the summer the players took it upon themselves to train the newcomers both the freshmen and transfers how things work and it sped up the installation on day one of camp.

The beauty of summers now is the guys get so many reps and so much time together that the retention is very high. I was very pleased with how they worked with the pads off this summer and a lot of the player-led things they did as well as teaching the right techniques and fundamentals. Pretty much everyone comes in now knowing things and we are able to start a little bit of a faster pace during the install," he said.

​One player who Tech fans didn't get to see much of last year was defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen who practiced for the first time since August of 2023 after sustaining a serious knee injury in the season opener last year in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Louisville after playing just 27 snaps.

"He is a full go. He took all the reps and that was good to see," Key said of Yondjouen's return to practice. "I think at times he didn't know if he wanted to be a big guy or slim down to be a smaller end. I don't care if he is 260 like he is right now or 230 like he has been. I don't think he has an ounce of fat on him and with the speed and the twitch he showed out there today along with the added girth, I think he is 262 to 265 pounds now, I'm so excited to have him back out there. He adds a ton to the defensive line. Plus his leadership, he has played a lot of football and he is very well-respected by his teammates. He doesn't say a lot, but when he does people listen."