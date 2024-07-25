ATLANTA- Georgia Tech avoided the rain mostly as the Jackets completed the second day of Fall Camp on Thursday on the Rose Bowl practice fields. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner made his first media appearance since spring ball along with veteran center Weston Franklin and veteran receiver Malik Rutherford.

Faulkner said going into year two with so much of the offense back has really paid dividends during the installation work in camp."We are lightyears ahead of where we were last year coming back and a lot of guys being back as a team and an offense and from recruiting and adding to our roster. We started the process back in February when all the guys got here and through the spring and then through OTAs there was a lot of retention," he said.

The changes that the NCAA made allowing some non-recruiting staff to help coach in practice have also paid off for the Jackets as Faulkner has been able to delegate responsibilities among the support staff to supplement the primary offensive assistants.

Former grad assistant Nathan Brock highlights that change. Brock has been the de facto tight ends coach for the last two years working under Faulkner and previous coordinator Chip Long.

"With our staff, we have a lot of guys in new roles and some were 'analysts' but now they are able to coach. Nathan Brock has been here for a long time and does a great job coaching our tight ends and that is what he has been doing, he did it as a GA and now that it is legal he has done a phenomenal job coaching and a great job recruiting."

Faulkner also noted other support staff who are helping out on the coaching side this fall after the rule changes.

"A.J. Erdely has been here for a while now and Dylan Dockery and DeAndre Smelter who played here, now we are able to keep this offseason, having all of those guys back also helps with the install with the young guys and now they are able to meet with them and instruct on the field and I think it is a great thing for college football that they made that change and it benefits the players," he said.

