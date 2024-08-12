After a recruitment with no shortage of twists and turns as the summer went on, a decision is finally in for four-star offensive lineman Josh Petty.

Petty, the No. 11-ranked offensive guard in the Rivals250 for the 2025 cycle, committed in-state to Georgia Tech on Monday ahead of his senior season as Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian School.

Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets edged out Florida State for Petty's commitment. Stanford, Tennessee and Ohio State were also finalists for the 6-foot-5, 260-pound OL from the Peach State.

“The education is world-class,” Petty told Rivals of his decision to commit to Georgia Tech. “To get a degree from that school, after football that will take you levels in life.”

“The development, especially on the offensive line, that’s really great to see,” he continued. “The staff around the offensive line is great, and the development and emphasis on development is great to see.”