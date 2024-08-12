PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVzZSM0czNERaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Georgia Tech edges out Florida State for four-star OL Josh Petty

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@samspiegs

After a recruitment with no shortage of twists and turns as the summer went on, a decision is finally in for four-star offensive lineman Josh Petty.

Petty, the No. 11-ranked offensive guard in the Rivals250 for the 2025 cycle, committed in-state to Georgia Tech on Monday ahead of his senior season as Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian School.

Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets edged out Florida State for Petty's commitment. Stanford, Tennessee and Ohio State were also finalists for the 6-foot-5, 260-pound OL from the Peach State.

“The education is world-class,” Petty told Rivals of his decision to commit to Georgia Tech. “To get a degree from that school, after football that will take you levels in life.”

“The development, especially on the offensive line, that’s really great to see,” he continued. “The staff around the offensive line is great, and the development and emphasis on development is great to see.”

Key was integral in lifting Georgia Tech into the driver's seat with the Rivals250 offensive lineman.

The emphasis on development was paramount down the stretch.

“Coach Key is a big part of that,” Petty asserted. “He brought back his tree. He’s bringing back the old Georgia Tech and doing it with Georgia guys. That’s great to see.”

“Coach Key has a track record of doing it and getting guys in his room to the next level,” he continued. “You see what he did at Alabama. It’s gonna transfer over to Georgia Tech. His philosophy is similar and the way he goes about things is very critical, and it’s great to see me.”

Key's vision is coming to life in this 2025 class headlined by Petty, the highest-rated blue-chipper in the group -- and the fifth prospect rated as a four-star or higher.

Petty, along with DE Andre Fuller Jr., OL Justin Hasenhuetl, ATH Dalen Penson and WR Samuel Turner all hail from the Peach State.

“The emphasis on this new class and the offensive line is special,” Petty added. “You can see the outcome in their offense.”

