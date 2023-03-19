"When you know, you know," said Alo-Tupuola in an exclusive interview with JOL.

Alo-Tupuola announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon, after taking time to allow the post-visit high to subside.

The 6-foot-2, 300 pound target held other offers from schools such as Florida, South Florida, Temple, and several others.

When planning his visit to Georgia Tech for this month, commitment never crossed the mind of IMG Academy (Fla.) OL Santana Alo-Tupuola .

The visit was about much more than just knowing where home was, though.

"I loved everything about the visit," he said as he looked back on the visit. "I love the coaches. They want me to be a center-stone piece for the offense (literally and figuratively) and they believe I will be able to lead and help this program in many different ways.

The entire offensive staff spent time with me. I also met with coach Brent Key. He is a great coach, definitely, but he is an even better man."

While on campus, Alo-Tupuola was able to do more than just meet with the coaches; with spring practice underway, he was able to see his future offense up close.

"I liked the way all the coaches just seemed happy to be around football," he said. "This new staff that head coach Brent Key has put together is definitely changing this team around."