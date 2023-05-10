Kelly had offers from other schools such as Ole Miss, Missouri, UCF, and several others.

Following his official visit, former South Florida defensive lineman Eddie Kelly had seen all he needed to see, committing to DL coach Marco Coleman and the rest of the GT staff.

Georgia Tech added another piece to their 2023 roster on Wednesday evening

In his only season at South Florida, Kelly flashed in limited action. He played in 11 games (four starts) as a true freshman, racking up 19 tackles in 290 snaps at the defensive end position. He had six quarterback pressures and no sacks.

Former South Florida director of strength and conitioning AJ Artis is thought to have played a big factor in Kelly's decision as well, having worked with him in Tampa. Artis is now the Director of Football Strength & Performance at Georgia Tech.

USF's official site lists him at 6-foot-4, 274 pounds.

Stay tuned to JacketsOnline for more on this developing story.