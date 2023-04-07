As he looks to build up his coaching staff, Stoudamire landed a big piece of his roster for 2023 and beyond on Friday afternoon when former Florida G/F Kowacie Reeves Jr. announced his commitment to the school.
Reeves Jr. attracted attention from schools all over the country after entering the transfer portal last month.
Mississippi State, Boston College, St. Johns, and Kansas all made a run. In the end, Reeves chose to return to his home state of Georgia and finish his career at GT.
Reeves started seven games over 31 appearances this season, averaging 8.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.7% from the floor and 26.2% from beyond the arc. His best game came against Ohio when he recorded 20 points and six rebounds on 7 of 11 shooting. Reeves scored in double figures 13 times this season.
During his freshman season in 2021-22, Reeves made 10 starts of 29 appearances, averaging 5.5 points while shooting 37.9% from the floor and 33.3% from deep. He averaged 27.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game during his senior season of high school. His 27 points were the second-highest scoring average in the state of Georgia.