Damon Stoudamire has his first big fish.

As he looks to build up his coaching staff, Stoudamire landed a big piece of his roster for 2023 and beyond on Friday afternoon when former Florida G/F Kowacie Reeves Jr. announced his commitment to the school.

Reeves Jr. attracted attention from schools all over the country after entering the transfer portal last month.

Mississippi State, Boston College, St. Johns, and Kansas all made a run. In the end, Reeves chose to return to his home state of Georgia and finish his career at GT.