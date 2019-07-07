Freshman Focus: Dylan Deveney
Q: Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?DD: I have gotten about five pounds heavier so far. Q: What does your workout routine entail?DD: Lifting, running routes, conditioning, and playing ba...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news