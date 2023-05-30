RJ: Favorite fast food?

SJ: Chick-Fil-A.

RJ: Favorite part of Georgia Tech's campus?

SJ: Really just how you feel like you are on a college campus in midtown Atlanta when you are walking around. I like all of it.

RJ: Who finished second in your recruitment?

SJ: NC State and Pittsburgh both came in really late towards the end after I committed.

RJ: What schools or players are you looking forward to matching up against?

SJ: Looking forward to playing at Mercedes Benz Stadium, and then playing against both UNC and BC. I trained with guys that go there now, so it'll be fun to matchup with them.

RJ: Favorite rapper?

SJ: YoungBoy

RJ: Celebrity Crush?

SJ: Ella Mai

RJ: Favorite TV show?

SJ: Attack on Titan

RJ: Current height and weight?

SJ: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

RJ: What was it in the end that pushed Georgia Tech over the top compared to everyone else recruiting you?

SJ: Before GT offered, I didn't have any Power Five offers. I was talking to a few, but they were the first to take a chance and believe in me. It is also just two hours from home, I will be close to my family and they can come to all my games. I have been visiting Atlanta all my life, so to have the chance to play there was huge.

RJ: Expectations for your freshman year?

SJ: I really just want to get better, and be around guys that are better than me and can push me everyday to be better.

I am still kind of new to football, having only played for a year and a half so far. I've got a lot to get better at, and to be around this group of guys will be big for me as I continue to develop.

Growing up, I was always a basketball guy. I noticed that I wasn't growing anymore, and the state of Alabama is where a ton of talented football players come out, not as much with basketball. I took the chance, and it paid off.

RJ: What is one thing you learned that would share with a recruit going through the process now?

SJ: Keep your grades up!



