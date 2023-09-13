JacketsOnline.com made the drive to Montverde Academy (FL) Monday to watch four-star point guard and Yellow Jackets target Curtis Givens III to get an update on where things stand in his recruitment.

Givens visited Georgia Tech on June 1.

Currently ranked the No. 19 point guard in the 2024 class and the No. 84 overall senior prospect, Givens had a strong performance during the workout. He owned most of the drills and played with more confidence than ever during five-on-five play. Givens got where he needed to go, played with toughness and improved decision making, particularly when trapped, he also shot the ball well.

We were told that Georgia Tech, possibly Damon Stoudamire, was expected to come through Montverde Academy’s gym to see Givens today.



