JacketsOnline - Four-star Miles Kelly headed to the ACC

Four-star Miles Kelly headed to the ACC
One of the most impressive stories over the last year from the class of 2021 has been the rise of Miles Kelly. A big junior year put him on the radar and an explosive summer with Emory Walton's ATL Hoops bunch on the grassroots circuit catapulted him into the national top 100.
A 6-foot-5 sniper from deep who hails from the Atlanta area, the four-star prospect who is spending his senior year at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave skipped the pomp and circumstance of top lists, edits and videos and informed Rivals.com Friday morning that he has committed to Georgia Tech.
"What made me choose Georgia Tech is how strong my relationship with Coach (Josh) Pastner and the coaching staff is," said Kelly. "I saw Anthony Edwards stay home and thrive at Georgia and I feel like I could do the same (at Tech)! Also, they have something special going on over there and I wanted to be a part of it!"
A long and lean two guard who is among the most dangerous jump shooters in the class of 2021, Kelly worked hard to expand his game off the dribble during the summer and is just scratching the surface of his potential. He's excited to be recognized nationally and have found his college home, but he's far from satisfied.
"I think my hard work and dedication that I’ve put in over the years and this summer is really starting to pay off but still I still have a lot more work to do," said Kelly.
The first commitment for Georgia Tech from the class of 2021, Kelly gave Tech fans an idea of what to expect once he hits campus.
"They should expect a person who is going to come in and work extremely hard and impact the game, not just in scoring but in all aspects and be a great teammate and a great leader."