JacketsOnline - Four-star Miles Kelly headed to the ACC

One of the most impressive stories over the last year from the class of 2021 has been the rise of Miles Kelly. A big junior year put him on the radar and an explosive summer with Emory Walton's ATL Hoops bunch on the grassroots circuit catapulted him into the national top 100.

A 6-foot-5 sniper from deep who hails from the Atlanta area, the four-star prospect who is spending his senior year at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave skipped the pomp and circumstance of top lists, edits and videos and informed Rivals.com Friday morning that he has committed to Georgia Tech.



"What made me choose Georgia Tech is how strong my relationship with Coach (Josh) Pastner and the coaching staff is," said Kelly. "I saw Anthony Edwards stay home and thrive at Georgia and I feel like I could do the same (at Tech)! Also, they have something special going on over there and I wanted to be a part of it!"