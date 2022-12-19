White Jr. joins fellow former Aggies Haynes King (QB) and Chase Lane (WR) and will enroll in classes next month.

Andre White Jr ., a talented linebacker that appeared in 40 games over the last four years, announced his decision following a weekend in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech has added a third former Texas A&M Aggie onto their roster for the 2023 season.

"The visit to Atlanta was amazing," said White. "I honestly could not have asked for a better weekend. I was able to meet some really good people, and begin establishing some strong relationships, partciularly with Coach Brent Key and with Coach (Andrew) Thacker. The meeting with Coach Key was interesting. Key was very informative. He is a very cool guy, and was very football-oriented. I was able to relate to him, not just about football but about life as a man.

White and DC Andrew Thacker actually go back all the way to his days in Philadelphia, when Thacker was coaching at Temple.

"I actually knew Coach Thacker from way back," said White with a smile. "Back when I was just starting my high school football career, and he was at Temple, he was recruiting me hard. That was when we first met."

White was unclear just how big of a factor King and Lane's commitments to the school impacted his decision, but it certainly didn't ever hurt GT's chances.

"Their message to me had been that three of us can come together and be one puzzle piece here in Atlanta."

With just one year of eligibility remaining, White will step onto campus at his new school with a plan in place, and all eyes on a chance to potentially get to the next level.

"I'll be fitting in at the MIKE linebacker position," said White. "Bringing my flavor and intensity onto the field, helping to bring this defense together so we can reach all of our goals next season."

White will enroll in classes at Georgia Tech next month, and will be fully healthy and ready to go for spring football.