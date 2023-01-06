On Friday afternoon, they added No. 7 when former Charlotte OL Jordan Brown pulled the trigger on his commitment following a visit.

Georgia Tech went into the New Year with six commits from the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

ON WHAT MADE GT HOME FOR HIM: "Georgia Tech was an amazing campus with amazing academics on top of the football culture there.

All the coaches there were very welcoming and straight forward. Coach Key has something special brewing here at GT and it’s exciting to officially be a part of it.

The players treated me as if I was one I was one of their own, and I felt right at home. When things like that happen, you just get a gut feeling that reassures you about the research you’ve done; it makes your decision a lot easier."

THE CONVERSATIONS WITH COACH KEY, COACH WADE ON HIS ROLE: "They were telling me how they could see me fit within their program, and come in and compete for a spot. In my eyes anyone that tells you that you will come in and start right away isn’t doing their job correctly. You need competition within position spots in order to be able to find the best guy for the job, and to compete at the highest level while putting yourself in the best position to be successful.

Coach Key told me he talked to a few players and they said they like me and thought I would be a great addition to the team. That is a really comforting thing to hear not only do the coaches want you there but as well as the players in the locker room that I will be with every day.

They see me as a swing player, so I could be playing both which I agree with completely, adding versatility to my arsenal will only help me in the long run. The player I spent the most time with was Jakiah Leftwich. He is a really cool guy to be around and was also straight forward when I asked him any questions."

WHAT LED HIM TO PLAYING FOOTBALL IN 2020 AFTER NOT PLAYING IN HS: "During the Covid year, I had graduated high school and I was a basketball player at the time. A lot of people told me I should play football I was told that a lot but I was always serious about basketball.

I decided to go the football route after high school and was wondering if I should go to juco or prep. When it came down to it I thought it would be in my best interest to go to prep school and I give a major shout out to Coach Williams who got me to Jireh prep and is now currently at Myrtle Beach Prep.

I began to start playing and it became really fun and I realized I could really do big things with it and ever since then I have seized every opportunity I have approached."

NEXT STEP FOR HIM:"I will be moving in this Sunday and starting classes Monday! I am a business major so I will continue on the path of study."



