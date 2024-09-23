Following the Future: Turner, Barr put skills on display

Turner shows ability in tough loss, says he's committed to Tech despite recent visits and upcoming official to Auburn
Info on the big ACC showdown on Saturday between the Jackets and Cardinals
Georgia Tech heads up to Louisville to face an undefeated Cardinals team that knocked off the Jackets in a
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech heads to #19 Louisville for what head coach Brent Key expects to be a physical four-quarter game.
I included Trelain Maddox in this group because I expect he will continue playing now that he has been fully cleared
Turner shows ability in tough loss, says he's committed to Tech despite recent visits and upcoming official to Auburn
Info on the big ACC showdown on Saturday between the Jackets and Cardinals
Georgia Tech heads up to Louisville to face an undefeated Cardinals team that knocked off the Jackets in a