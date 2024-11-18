Following the Future: Jackets' commits help teams keep season alive

Here is a look at how the Georgia Tech Class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games over the last few days.





Several commits started the postseason with wins while others saw their senior campaigns come to an end with first-round losses. A few in the class are still playing in the regular season.





-JP Powell, RB, Miller County

Miller County had a huge offensive night in a 50-30 win at Wilkinson County in the first round of the Class A Division II state playoffs on Friday. Powell was almost unstoppable on offense as the senior racked up 261 yards rushing on 13 carries with five touchdowns while playing running back and quarterback. He added 42 yards passing and a TD pass. Miller County (8-3) will visit Brooks County in the second round on Friday.





-Kevin Roche, TE, Darien (Conn.)

Darien moved to 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in league play thanks to a dominant 49-7 win at Fairfield Warde on Friday. Roche was one of the go-to pass-catchers with 154 yards receiving and a touchdown. The Blue Wave will have a week off before hosting New Canaan for another league matchup on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) starting at 10 a.m.





-Grady Adamson, QB, Deer Creek (Okla.)

Deer Creek kept its season alive with a hard-fought 21-19 first-round state playoff win at home over Broken Arrow. Adamson finished with 79 yards passing on 12-of-18 attempts with one interception and added a rushing touchdown. Deer Creek now moves into the second round where it will visit top seed Owasso on Friday.





-Justin Hasenhuetl, OL, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee was the final team standing in the NCISAA 11-man bracket to claim the championship with a 42-39 win at home over Providence Day on Friday. Hasenhuetl started on the offensive line and was a big part of the offense putting up some big numbers in the title-game effort. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee finishes the season with an 11-2 record.





-Blake Belin, DL, Cardinal Hayes

Cardinal Hayes saw its 2024 campaign come to a close with a tough 35-30 road loss to St. Anthony's in the second round of the NYCHSFL State Tournament on Friday. Belin played on the defensive line in his final high school game as Cardinal Hayes finishes with a 7-4 record.





-Andre Fuller Jr., DL, Grayson

Grayson rolled to a 56-12 win over Pebblebrook in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Friday to improve to 10-1 on the season. Fuller finished with four total tackles (two solo), including two tackles-for-loss and four quarterback hurries. Grayson will next host Norcross in the second round this coming Friday.





-Derry Norris, DL, Spruce Creek (Fla.)

Spruce Creek won a dramatic game 36-35 on the road over Flagler Palm Coast in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs on Friday. Norris was able to make his presence felt on the defensive line against the run game as well as pressuring the opposing quarterback. Spruce Creek (8-3) will next visit Lake Mary in the second round on Friday.





-Jamauri Brice, WR, Cartersville

Cartersville kept its special season alive on Friday with a 37-22 home win over Westminster in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs to move to 11-0. Cartersville will move into the second round this week and host Starr's Mill on Friday.





-Jayden Barr, DB, Eastside

Eastside was impressive in their 42-0 home win on Friday over Hampton in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs. Barr had three assisted tackles and an interception return for a touchdown. No offensive stats were available for Barr. The Eagles (10-1) will now visit Perry in the second round on Friday.





-Jimmy Bryson, OL, Baylor (Tenn.)

Baylor won in convincing fashion, 45-6, in the opening round of the TSSAA state playoffs at home Friday against Memphis University School to move to 11-0. Bryson played center on the offensive line and was a part of the Red Raiders' offense putting up 505 total yards in the victory while he also contributed on the defensive line as the defense held their opponents to just 238 total yards. Baylor will now host Brentwood Academy in the next round on Friday.





-Dalen Penson, Ath, Sandy Creek

Sandy Creek won 48-23 at home over Adairsville in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs on Friday to advance to the second round. Penson had two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on offense as well as handling one punt return on special teams. He also punted twice for 69 total yards (34.5 average). No defensive stats for Penson were available. Sandy Creek will now host LaGrange in the next round Friday.





-Connor Roush, TE, Wesleyan

Wesleyan advanced with a 41-21 home win over Mount Pisgah Christian in the first round of the GHSA Class A-AAA Private state playoffs on Friday. Roush finished with two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on offense to go with four tackles on defense. Wesleyan (9-2) will now visit Christian Heritage in the second round this Friday.





-Xavier Canales, OL, Douglass

Douglass earned a hard-fought 14-13 win over Cairo in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs on Friday. Canales started on the offensive line and helped Douglass put up 267 total yards in the win. Douglas (8-3) will visit Calhoun in the second round on Friday.





-Josh Petty, OL, Fellowship Christian

Petty and Fellowship Christian (8-2) had a bye in the first round of the GHSA Class A-AAA Private state playoffs this week. The Paladins will now host King's Ridge Christian in the second round on Friday.





-Christian Garrett, DL, Prince Avenue Christian

Garrett and Prince Avenue Christian (7-3) had a bye in the first round of the GHSA Class A-AAA Private state playoffs this week. The Wolverines will now host Providence Christian in the second round on Friday.





-Carrington Coombs, OLB/Rush, Hebron Christian

Coombs and Hebron Christian (8-2) had a bye in the first round of the GHSA Class A-AAA Private state playoffs this week. Hebron Christian will now host Lovett in the second round on Friday.





-Cal Faulkner, WR, Lumpkin County

Lumpkin County's season came to an end with a 48-6 home loss to LaGrange in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs on Friday. No individual stats were available for Faulkner in the loss. Lumpkin County finishes with a 7-4 record.





-Kevin Peay, OL, Lancaster (S.C.)

Lancaster's season ended with a 41-21 loss at Wren in the first round of the SCHSL state playoffs on Friday. No offensive stats were available for Lancaster after the loss. Lancaster finishes the season with a 4-7 record..





-Damola Ajidahun, OL, Duluth

Duluth suffered a 50-7 home loss to North Gwinnett on Nov. 1 to close out their season at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in region play as they will miss the state playoffs.





-Fenix Felton, S, ELCA

ELCA saw its season come to an end with a 26-16 home loss to Hampton on Nov. 1 to fall to 2-8 overall and 2-7 in region play as the Chargers didn’t qualify for the state playoffs.





-Isaiah Groves, RB, East Robertson (Tenn.)

Groves got some awful news earlier in the season when he was told he would miss the remainder of his senior season due to a torn ACL suffered in East Robertson’s first game back on Aug. 23 against Liberty Creek.