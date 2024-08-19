Following the Future: How Jackets commits performed in opening games
Here is a look at how the Georgia Tech Class of 2025 commits did in their first games over the last few days. (And maybe a big target that hasn’t committed yet as well.) My goal is to do this on a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news