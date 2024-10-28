Following the Future: Fuller, Faulkner, Powell lead Tech commits' stats

Here is a look at how the Georgia Tech Class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games over the last few days.





Once again, stats are sometimes hard to come by with some high school teams and coaches, but I’ll do my best.





-Andre Fuller Jr., DL, Grayson

Grayson won a big region matchup at South Gwinnett on Friday by a 41-7 score to improve to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in region play. Fuller had a big defensive effort with six total tackles (two solo, four assists) with all six tackles being for a loss. He also had a sack and one pass defensed. Grayson will be back home to host Archer this Thursday in another region matchup.





-Cal Faulkner, WR, Lumpkin County

Lumpkin County bounced back from a loss with a solid showing in a 38-14 region win at Dawson County to improve to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in 6-AAA play. Faulkner finished with 11 carries for 13 yards and also caught one pass for 40 yards and a touchdown offensively. On the defensive side, he had two solo tackles to go with a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown and three passes defended. He rounded out his night on special teams with four punts for an average of 40 yards per attempt. Lumpkin County will finish off the regular season Friday when it visits Pickens.





-JP Powell, RB, Miller County

Miller County bounced back from a loss, defeating Pelham 49-21 on the road Friday to improve to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in region play. Powell had a big offensive effort, rushing for 143 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown and throwing for 90 yards and a touchdown on 3-of-5 attempts while taking snaps at quarterback. Miller County will host Randolph-Clay in a region matchup to close out the regular season Friday.





-Jamauri Brice, WR, Cartersville

Cartersville clinched a region title and an undefeated regular season on Friday thanks to a thrilling 45-43 home win over Hiram to make the Purple Hurricanes’ record 10-0 overall and 6-0 in region play. Brice had a big night in the receiving department with four catches for 80 yards, with a long of 52 yards, and a touchdown. Cartersville will now have a couple weeks off before opening the Class AAAA state playoffs as a No. 1 seed on either Nov. 15 or 16.





-Christian Garrett, DL, Prince Avenue Christian

Prince Avenue Christian won its fourth straight game and moved to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in region play thanks to a 62-14 home victory over East Jackson Friday. Garrett finished with five tackles, four tackles-for-loss, three sacks, one quarterback pressure and a pass breakup in just one half of play. The Wolverines have a big one this coming Friday as they visit Hebron Christian in a game that will determine the region champion in 8-AA in the final week of the regular season.





-Kam Cullins, DL, North Cobb

North Cobb continued to roll through the regular season and clinched a region title with a 43-0 win at Etowah on Friday to improve to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA. Cullins had another impactful night on the defensive line with five solo tackles, two assists, three tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks. The Warriors will wrap up the regular season this Friday when they host Wheeler before entering the Class AAAAAA state playoffs as a No. 1 seed.





-Josh Petty, OL, Fellowship Christian

Fellowship Christian pulled away in the second half to roll to a 42-17 win at Wesleyan on Friday to remain unbeaten in region play at 5-0 and improve its overall record to 7-2. Petty once again contributed on offense and defense, coming up with a sack, a tackle-for-loss and multiple other tackles from his defensive end spot and coming through with several big blocks on the offensive line to help the Paladins and teammate CJ Givers to a big night in the rushing department. Givers finished with close to 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Fellowship Christian will try to finish off an undefeated mark and a championship in its region when it hosts Whitefield Academy Friday.





-Jayden Barr, DB, Eastside

Eastside finished off its regular season with a 9-1 overall record ad 5-1 mark in Region 8-AAAA play thanks to a 62-10 domination of Cedar Shoals on the road Friday. On the offensive side of the ball, Barr had four carries for 30 yards and a touchdown while there were no defensive stats available. Eastside will now have a couple weeks off before entering the Class AAAA state playoffs as a No. 2 seed with the first round scheduled for Nov. 15 or 16.





-Kevin Roche, TE, Darien (Conn.)

Darien rolled past Ludlowe 48-15 on the road on Saturday to improve its record to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. Roche had multiple catches in Darien’s big win including a 13-yard touchdown reception. Darien is on the road again on Friday for a league matchup vs. Wilton.





-Connor Roush, TE, Wesleyan

Wesleyan suffered a tough 42-17 home loss to Fellowship Christian Friday to fall to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in region play. Roush contributed on both sides of the ball with a 32-yard touchdown catch as well as five tackles on defense, including a sack and a tackle-for-loss. Wesleyan will host Mount Paran Christian to finish off the regular season this Friday.





-Xavier Canales, OL, Douglass

Douglass continued its great run through region play with a 36-0 victory at Mt. Zion on Friday to make the Astros’ record 7-2 overall and 5-0 in Region 5-AAA. Canales was a part of the starting offensive line that helped Douglass run for 208 yards and pass for another 102. Douglass will be back home to host Stephenson in another region matchup on Friday.





-Jimmy Bryson, OL, Baylor (Tenn.)

Baylor moved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in district play thanks to a hard-fought 32-21 win on the road at Montgomery Bell Academy Friday. Bryson played both ways on the offensive and defensive line in the win. The Red Raiders will look to finish off an undefeated regular season and unbeaten run through district play when it visits Knoxville Catholic Friday.





-Damola Ajidahun, OL, Duluth

Duluth lost its third game in a row as the Wildcats suffered a 43-36 loss at Brookwood Friday to fall to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in region play. Ajidahun was part of a Duluth offensive line that led the way to 309 yards passing and another 159 on the ground for 468 total yards. Duluth will finish off the regular season by hosting region foe North Gwinnett this Friday.





-Justin Hasenhuetl, OL, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee stayed hot with its fifth straight win on Friday by winning at home over the Cannon Cougars 57-20 to move to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in region play. Hasenhuetl started on the offensive line at guard in the win. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee will next host North Raleigh Christian Academy on Friday.





-Carrington Coombs, OLB/Rush, Hebron Christian

Hebron Christian defeated Franklin County 38-21 on the road Friday to move to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in region play. No stats were available for Coombs in the game. Hebron Christian will host Prince Avenue Christian this Friday in a battle for the Region 8-AA championship in the final week of the regular season.





-Grady Adamson, QB, Deer Creek (Okla.)

Deer Creek dropped its second straight game, falling 54-27 at Norman on Friday to move to 6-2 on the season. No Deer Creek offensive stats were available after the loss. Deer Creek will host Bixby this Friday as it returns to region play.





-Derry Norris, DL, Spruce Creek (Fla.)

Spruce Creek dropped a district game 50-39 on the road at Flagler Palm Coast to fall to 5-3 overall and1-1 in district play. No individual stats were available for Norris after the loss. Spruce Creek will host Gulf Coast this Friday.





-Kevin Peay, OL, Lancaster (S.C.)

Lancaster’s struggles continued Friday with a 27-22 home loss to Camden to fall to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in region play. No offensive stats were available for Lancaster after the loss. Lancaster will finish off the regular season with a visit to York this Friday.





-Fenix Felton, S, ELCA

ELCA suffered a 65-0 loss at Stockbridge on Friday to fall to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in region play. No stats were available for Felton from the game. ELCA will play its final game of the regular season on Friday when it hosts Hampton.





-Dalen Penson, Ath, Sandy Creek

Sandy Creek suffered its first loss off the season, falling 37-29 at Mary Persons, to drop to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in region play. Penson didn’t play in the game due to an injury. Sandy Creek will host Troup County on Friday and can clinch the Region 2-AAA title with a win.





-Rasean Dinkins, CB, Warner Robins

Warner Robins dropped a heartbreaking 24-21 loss at Ware County on Friday in region play to fall to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 1-AAAA. No individual stats were available for Dinkins in the loss. Warner Robins will host Perry in its final game of the regular season on Friday.





-Isaiah Groves, RB, East Robertson (Tenn.)

Groves got some awful news earlier in the season when he was told he would miss the remainder of his senior season due to a torn ACL suffered in East Robertson’s first game back on Aug. 23 against Liberty Creek.