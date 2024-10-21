Following the Future: Cullins, Roche lead latest performances by commits

Here is a look at how the Georgia Tech Class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games over the last few days.





Once again, stats are sometimes hard to come by with some high school teams and coaches, but I’ll do my best.





-Kam Cullins, DL, North Cobb

North Cobb remained perfect on the season as the Warriors record moved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in region play thanks to a 56-10 region victory at Cherokee on Friday. Cullins was buzzing after Friday’s game because he scored the first defensive touchdown of his high school career thanks to a 70-yard interception return to the end zone off a tipped pass. He also two solo tackles, one assisted tackle, a half a sack and three quarterback pressures. The Warriors will next visit Etowah on Friday for another region matchup





-Kevin Roche, TE, Darien (Conn.)

Darien defeated St. Joseph 14-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season on Friday. Roche had a huge night offensively with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Darien will next visit Ludlowe for a league game this Saturday.





-Jayden Barr, DB, Eastside

Eastside bounced back from its first loss of the season a couple weeks ago in a big way by dominating region foe East Forsyth 42-7 in a home win Friday to move to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in region play. On offense Barr had six carries for 29 yards along with one catch for 52 yards, and defensively he had five total tackles (four solo) to go with one pass defensed. Eastside will play its final game of the regular season on Friday when it hosts Cedar Shoals before getting ready for the state playoffs.





-Cal Faulkner, WR, Lumpkin County

Lumpkin County lost a tight game at home against North Hall on Friday in region play, falling 21-16, as the Indians’ record dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in region play. At quarterback Faulkner was 13-of-22 for 124 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 45 yards on 10 carries. Defensively, he added three solo tackles and contributed on special teams as well, punting four times for an average of 39 yards with one inside the opponents’ 20. Lumpkin County will be on the road Friday to visit Dawson County in another region contest.





-Jamauri Brice, WR, Cartersville

Cartersville kept its undefeated season and hopes of a region title alive on Friday with a gutsy 19-14 win at previously-undefeated Cedartown to move to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in region play. Brice had two catches for 10 yards and another long catch that was called back due to a penalty. He also made an impact on the defensive side with five total tackles (three solo). Cartersville can clinch the region title and complete an undefeated regular season this Friday at home with a win over Hiram.





-Christian Garrett, DL, Prince Avenue Christian

Prince Avenue Christian won 56-6 on Friday at home against Franklin County to move to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in region play. Playing just the first half with the score out of hand, Garrett was able to accumulate four tackles-for-loss, one sack and two quarterback pressures. The Wolverines will be at home again Friday to host East Jackson in another region contest.





-Rasean Dinkins, CB, Warner Robins

Warner Robins improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in region play thanks to a 34-22 victory at New Hampstead on Friday. Dinkins had a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown in the win while also contributing on defense. Warner Robins will be on the road again this Friday to visit region foe Ware County.





-Xavier Canales, OL, Douglass

Douglass remained unbeaten in region play as the Astros rolled past North Clayton 50-8 to improve their record to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in region. Starting on the offensive line, Canales helped play a part in the Astros’ offense racking up 287 yards on the ground and 188 more through the air for 475 total yards. Douglass will visit Mt. Zion on Friday for another region contest.





-Justin Hasenhuetl, OL, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee won its fourth straight to move to 7-2 on the season with a 46-13 home victory over Providence Day. Hasenhuetl started on the offensive line at guard and had a big role in the strong offensive performance. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee will host the Cannon Cougars (N.C.) on Friday.





-Jimmy Bryson, OL, Baylor (Tenn.)

Baylor kept their undefeated season rolling with a 48-7 home win over St. Pius X (Ga.) on Friday. Bryson started at center and helped the offense to scoring five touchdowns on the first five possesssions. The Red Raiders will visit Montgomery Bell Academy for a district matchup on Friday.





-Carrington Coombs, OLB/Rush, Hebron Christian

Hebron Christian improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in region play thanks to a 42-0 shutout win at home vs. Stephens County on Friday. No stats were available for Coombs in the game. Hebron Christian will visit Franklin County for a region matchup this Friday.





-Fenix Felton, S, ELCA

ELCA battled for a hard-fought 14-13 win at McDonough last Thursday to improve to 2-6 overall and 2-5 in region play this season. No stats were available for Felton from the game. ELCA will next visit Stockbridge this Friday for another region matchup.





-Grady Adamson, QB, Deer Creek (Okla.)

Deer Creek suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, falling to Jenks 28-0 to make the Antlers’ record 6-1 overall and 1-1 in district play. Adamson had a tough game, completing 11-of-19 passes for 68 yards with three interceptions. He also ran the ball 23 times for 31 yards. Deer Creek will aim to bounce back when it visits Norman on Friday.





-Dalen Penson, Ath, Sandy Creek

Sandy Creek pulled out a hard-fought 28-21 win at home over Whitewater on Friday to remain unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in region play. No stats were available for Penson from the game. Sandy Creek will be on the road on Friday at Mary Persons for another region matchup.





-JP Powell, RB, Miller County

Miller County dropped a heartbreaker by an 8-7 score on the road on Friday at region foe Mitchell County to fall to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in region play. No stats for Powell were available for Friday’s game. Miller County will be on the road again on Friday at Pelham for a region showdown.





-Damola Ajidahun, OL, Duluth

Duluth fell to Parkview 27-14 Friday at home to fall to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in region play this season. No offensive stats were available for Duluth in Friday’s loss. Duluth will look to bounce back when it visits Brookwood on Friday.





-Kevin Peay, OL, Lancaster (S.C.)

Lancaster suffered a tough 42-13 loss in region play on the road at South Pointe on Friday. No Lancaster offensive stats were available for Friday’s loss. Lancaster (3-5, 1-3 in region) will next host Camden in another region matchup on Friday.





-Andre Fuller Jr., DL, Grayson

Grayson (4-1, 1-0 in region) has had several schedule adjustments, resulting in multiple consecutive off weeks as its last game was Sept. 20 and the Rams won’t play again until this Friday when they visit Sough Gwinnett.





-Connor Roush, TE, Wesleyan

Wesleyan (7-1, 4-0 in region) was idle this past week but will host Fellowship Christian on Friday for a huge game between the top two teams in the Region 5-A Division I standings.





-Josh Petty, OL, Fellowship Christian

Fellowship Christian (6-2, 4-0 in region) was off this past Friday but will visit Wesleyan this Friday in a matchup between two teams undefeated in region play.





-Derry Norris, DL, Spruce Creek (Fla.)

Spruce Creek (5-2, 1-0 in district) has been off for multiple weeks due to rescheduling because of the recent hurricanes. They will be back on the field on Oct. 25 as they visit Flagler Palm Coast for a district contest.





-Isaiah Groves, RB, East Robertson (Tenn.)

Groves got some awful news earlier in the season when he was told he would miss the remainder of his senior season due to a torn ACL suffered in East Robertson’s first game back on Aug. 23 against Liberty Creek.