Following the Future: Brice, Barr help lead their teams to playoff wins

Here is a look at how the Georgia Tech Class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games over the last few days.





Several commits continued in the postseason with wins while others saw their senior campaigns come to an end with losses over the past couple weeks. A few in the class are still playing in the regular season.





-Jamauri Brice, WR, Cartersville





Cartersville moved to 12-0 and kept its postseason run going with a 53-35 home win over Starr’s Mill on Friday in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs. Brice had a huge night in the passing game with 12 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown while also running it once for 11 yards. Cartersville moves into the Elite Eight where the Purple Hurricanes will visit North Oconee on Friday.





-Jayden Barr, DB, Eastside





Eastside went on the road and earned a 21-10 season-extending win over No. 1 seed Perry in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs. Offensively, Barr had 11 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown and one catch for five yards. He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles (11-1) will now head on the road to take on No. 1 seed Creekside in the Elite Eight on Friday.





-Connor Roush, TE, Wesleyan





Wesleyan battled back from a second-half deficit to defeat Christian Heritage 22-15 in the second round of the GHSA Class A-AAA Private state playoffs on Friday to advance. Roush didn’t have any offensive stats but contributed six total tackles and two quarterback hurries on defense. Wesleyan (10-2) will now visit Fellowship Christian in the Elite Eight this Friday in a rematch of a game on Oct. 25, which Fellowship Christian won 42-17.





-Grady Adamson, QB, Deer Creek (Okla.)





Deer Creek suffered a season-ending loss on Friday, falling to Owasso 40-26 in the second round of the Oklahoma state playoffs. Adamson had a strong showing to help keep his team in the game, throwing for 177 yards on 15-of-30 attempts with one touchdown and running for 55 yards and a touchdown. Deer Creek finishes the season with a record of 8-4.





-Christian Garrett, DL, Prince Avenue Christian





Prince Avenue Christian was dominant on Friday in a 55-7 home win over Providence Christian Academy in the second round of the Class A-AAA Private state playoffs to advance. Garrett had four solo tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed in the win. The Wolverines will now visit Calvary Day in the Elite Eight this Friday.





-Derry Norris, DL, Spruce Creek (Fla.)





Spruce Creek saw its season come to an end on Friday with a 52-32 loss at Lake Mary in the second round of the FHSAA state playoffs. Norris had five total tackles (three solo) with two tackles-for-loss in the game. Spruce Creek finishes the season with an 8-4 record.





-Andre Fuller Jr., DL, Grayson





Grayson came back for a 34-24 home win over Norcross in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Friday to improve to 11-1 on the season. No individual stats were available for Fuller after the win. Grayson will next host Collins Hill in the Elite Eight on Friday in a rematch of the teams’ regular-season opener which Collins Hill won 20-19 on Aug. 16.





-Jimmy Bryson, OL, Baylor (Tenn.)





Baylor advanced to the TSSAA state championship game with a 35-21 home win over Brentwood Academy on Friday to improve to 12-0 on the season. Bryson played on the offense and defensive line in the game and helped the offense run the ball impressively as the Red Raiders’ starting running back had over 250 yards rushing on the night. Baylor will now have a week off before battling rival McCallie in the championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga on Dec. 5.





-Josh Petty, OL, Fellowship Christian





Fellowship Christian ran away from King’s Ridge Christian for a 35-7 win in the second round of the Class A-AAA Private state playoffs on Friday. Petty started on the offensive line at left tackle and also played on the defensive line in the win. The Paladins (9-2) will now host Wesleyan in the Elite Eight on Friday in a rematch of a game on Oct. 25 that Fellowship Christian won 42-17.





-Carrington Coombs, OLB/Rush, Hebron Christian





Hebron Christian advanced to the next round with a 28-14 home win over Lovett on Friday in the second round of the Class A-AAA Private state playoffs. No individual stats were available for Coombs from the game. Hebron Christian will now host Aquinas in the Elite Eight on Friday.





-JP Powell, RB, Miller County





Miller County saw its 2024 campaign come to a heartbreaking end on Friday night as they suffered a 12-10 loss at Brooks County in the second round of the GHSA Class A Division II playoffs. No individual stats were available for Powell. He added 42 yards passing and a TD pass. Miller County finishes the year with an 8-4 record.





-Dalen Penson, Ath, Sandy Creek





Sandy Creek saw its season end on Friday thanks to a 38-22 loss on its home field to LaGrange in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs. No individual stats were available for Penson after the loss. Sandy Creek wraps up the year with a 10-2 record.





-Xavier Canales, OL, Douglass





Douglass went on the road and lost 38-14 at Calhoun in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs to see its season come to an end. No offensive stats were available for Douglass after the loss. Douglass finishes with an 8-4 record.





-Kevin Roche, TE, Darien (Conn.)





Darien were off this past week. The Blue Wave (8-1) will host New Canaan for another league matchup on Thanksgiving Day starting at 10 a.m.





-Justin Hasenhuetl, OL, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee





Rabun Gap-Nacoochee was the final team standing in the NCISAA 11-man bracket to claim the championship with a 42-39 win at home over Providence Day on Nov. 15. Hasenhuetl started on the offensive line and was a big part of the offense putting up some big numbers in the title-game effort. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee finishes the season with an 11-2 record.





-Blake Belin, DL, Cardinal Hayes





Cardinal Hayes saw its 2024 campaign come to a close with a tough 35-30 road loss to St. Anthony's in the second round of the NYCHSFL State Tournament on Nov. 15. Belin played on the defensive line in his final high school game as Cardinal Hayes finishes with a 7-4 record.





-Tae Harris, DB, Cedartown





Harris and Cedartown’s season came to an end on Nov. 15 with a 51-44 home loss to Cambridge in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs. Offensively, Harris had 231 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns along with two catches for 65 yards. Defensively, Harris had seven total tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed. He also had a 27-yard kickoff return. Cedartown finishes the year with a 9-2 record.





-Cal Faulkner, WR, Lumpkin County





Lumpkin County's season came to an end with a 48-6 home loss to LaGrange in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs on Friday. No individual stats were available for Faulkner in the loss. Lumpkin County finishes with a 7-4 record.





-Kevin Peay, OL, Lancaster (S.C.)





Lancaster's season ended with a 41-21 loss at Wren in the first round of the SCHSL state playoffs on Friday. No offensive stats were available for Lancaster after the loss. Lancaster finishes the season with a 4-7 record.





-Damola Ajidahun, OL, Duluth





Duluth suffered a 50-7 home loss to North Gwinnett on Nov. 1 to close out their season at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in region play as they will miss the state playoffs.





-Fenix Felton, S, ELCA





ELCA saw its season come to an end with a 26-16 home loss to Hampton on Nov. 1 to fall to 2-8 overall and 2-7 in region play as the Chargers didn’t qualify for the state playoffs.





-Isaiah Groves, RB, East Robertson (Tenn.)





Groves got some awful news earlier in the season when he was told he would miss the remainder of his senior season due to a torn ACL suffered in East Robertson’s first game back on Aug. 23 against Liberty Creek.