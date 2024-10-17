Fleming excited for OTE season, future at Georgia Tech

Advertisement

in other news

JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech football heads into a key week as they play a top-ranked Notre Dame team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the

 • Kelly Quinlan
Georgia Tech Week 7 Bowl Projections

Georgia Tech Week 7 Bowl Projections

Georgia Tech is one win away from bowl eligibility after knocking off North Carolina. Here is a look at the latest...

Premium contentForums content
 • Kelly Quinlan
Following the Future: Barr has special effort in Eastside's tough loss

Following the Future: Barr has special effort in Eastside's tough loss

A look at how Georgia Tech's class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games on the high school level

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's win over UNC, ND preview and more

JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's win over UNC, ND preview and more

JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's thrilling win over UNC and former

 • Kelly Quinlan
GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the win over UNC

GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the win over UNC

Georgia Tech won their fourth straight matchup over North Carolina in dramatic fashion Saturday 41-34 in Chapel Hill.

Premium content
 • Kelly Quinlan

in other news

JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech football heads into a key week as they play a top-ranked Notre Dame team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the

 • Kelly Quinlan
Georgia Tech Week 7 Bowl Projections

Georgia Tech Week 7 Bowl Projections

Georgia Tech is one win away from bowl eligibility after knocking off North Carolina. Here is a look at the latest...

Premium contentForums content
 • Kelly Quinlan
Following the Future: Barr has special effort in Eastside's tough loss

Following the Future: Barr has special effort in Eastside's tough loss

A look at how Georgia Tech's class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games on the high school level

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 17, 2024
Fleming excited for OTE season, future at Georgia Tech
circle avatar
Alex Farrer  •  JacketsOnline
Staff Writer
Twitter
@AFarrersports
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Georgia Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement