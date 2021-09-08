Douglas County DE Zachariah Keith locked in on Coleman, GT
The result last week, a 22-21 defeat to Northern Illinois, was not an ideal result for the recruitments of those in attendance.
2023 Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith, one of the commits in attendance, opened up about his recent trip to Atlanta and the status of his commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news