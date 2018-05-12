Less than 24 hours after receiving a scholarship offer, offensive line target Larry Dowdy pulled the trigger and committed to Georgia Tech. He announced his decision on Saturday morning via social media.

Dowdy, who will play his fourth year as a starter this season at South Point High School, is already generally familiar with Georgia Tech’s style of offense, as his school bases their offense on Georgia Tech’s.

“They have a great football team that I can relate to because my school is literally based off of Georgia Tech’s offense. They also offer outstanding academics.”

Dowdy wants to major in business, so he believes Georgia Tech will be a perfect fit as he explained that “business is one of the things Georgia Tech is very successful in.”

At six-foot-four and two-hundred-eighty pounds, Dowdy has a pretty big frame and his film shows his ability to overpower people off the line of scrimmage and continue blocking down field.

“He blows people off the ball. He’s fun to watch, coach and be around,” said Dowdy’s coach.