Coco's determination at Tech pays off in a big way for 2021

Life as a walk-on for an NCAA Division I football player is not a challenge for which many people have the grit, patience and determination. It’s basically all the hard work, if not more, than a scholarship player puts in, but not very many of the same rewards. Very few walk down that road and even fewer are ultimately rewarded for it with a full scholarship. Recently, Georgia Tech’s Jack Coco became one of those select few that did everything required of him and more and earned the pay-off in the end. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins awarded Coco his scholarship during a team meeting on the first day of Fall Camp. The redshirt-junior tight end and long snapper, who has already graduated from Georgia Tech and is working on his Master’s said he was completely caught off guard by the presentation but it was the culmination of a lot of long, tough days with no definitive end in sight.

The trimmed down Coco hauls in a pass and uses a stiff arm to get extra yards in practice (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

“It was a complete surprise,” said Coco. “There was not a doubt in my mind that it was a complete surprise. I’m not going to lie, I’ve worked so hard and knowing how far I’ve come and knowing where I’ve gotten to, I know I still can go way, way, way higher above the threshold I believe I’m at now. I didn’t think it was going to come. Coming after the first day of camp, we all go into meetings, we all go into our first meeting, go through compliance and then go into our first team meeting…we did the Ultimate Iron Jacket thing. And they announced I got a full scholarship…I was completely overwhelmed. It was complete by blindside. I feel like I got hit by a Mac Truck. It was absolutely ridiculous. It made it all worthwhile. It tells me that I am doing something right with my life and I’m going in the right direction.” Soon after the incredible news was broken to Coco and his teammates, who swarmed him in celebration, Collins Facetimed Coco’s parents, who were also overcome with emotion as their son became a scholarship athlete for the Jackets. “They were speechless,” said Coco. “My mom I think started crying in the moment, and I started crying in the moment. My dad was just saying my hard work, my effort, everything pays off and this just shows that you can do anything you put your mind to. I firmly believe that. No matter what limitations you think you have, if you really put your mind to something, sure there might be things in the way, but there is a way around it. You can get to where you want to go.” Coco decided to walk on at Georgia Tech in 2017 after receiving few scholarship offers out of high school after playing at Johns Creek High in Fulton County. He said former assistant coach Ron West talked to him about the opportunity, and the proximity of the school to home as well as the great education he would receive at Tech made the decision a pretty easy one. Coco played two seasons under former Tech head coach Paul Johnson where he redshirted in 2017 and then saw playing time in 2018, serving as the snapper on all field goal and extra-point attempts in the Jackets’ 11 games where he didn’t record a bad snap all season, helping former kicker Wesley Wells go a perfect 9-for-9 on field goals and 39-for-39 on PATs. He continued his snapping duties in 2019 in Collins’ first year as head coach, going perfect again on snaps on kick attempts in nine games.

The younger and thicker Jack Coco in 2019 (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)