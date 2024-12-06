Coach Speak: Irwin County's Soliday talks about Marshall signing with Tech

Irwin County 3-star (5.6) running back Shane Marshall flipped his commitment from Minnesota and signed with Georgia Tech on Wednesday for a signing day surprise, giving the Jackets another offensive weapon in the 2025 class.





Irwin County head coach Casey Soliday had some insights into what kind of player Marshall is and what Tech fans should expect from him in the coming years this week after the flip and signing were announced. Soliday and Marshall are currently getting ready for a Class A Division II Final Four game at Bowdon on Friday night.





Here is a sampling of what Soliday had to say in an exclusive interview with JOL in this edition of Coach Speak:





On Marshall making the decision to sign with Georgia Tech and being able to focus fully on the Final Four matchup vs. Bowdon...





Soliday: "I am glad he is going where he wants to go. I know there was a lot on his shoulders to make that decision, and I am glad it is over for him and can put all his concentration on tonight (Friday at Bowdon) and his future."





On what he thought made Georgia Tech the right fit for Marshall...





Soliday: "I think they did a great job recruiting him and keeping in contact with all those involved. Georgia Tech loves to run the football so I think that makes him a great fit there."





On what Georgia Tech fans can expect from Marshall as a player and person once he gets to campus...





Soliday: "First, you are getting a player that has a great work ethic and is a great person. There will be no trouble around him, and he will be a great representative for Georgia Tech. Next you are getting a great football player with a big passion to be great. He loves football and being a football player.."





On how he thinks Marshall's skillset translates to the college level and if he sees him making an impact early on at Georgia Tech...





Soliday: "His great work ethic will be the biggest reason he could be an impact player early. His footwork and explosiveness will be the other reasons. He has great vision and can be a power back also."