Coach Speak: Houston County's Edwards talks about Joseph's flip to Tech

Houston County 4-star (5.8) offensive lineman Peyton Joseph flipped his commitment from Florida State to Georgia Tech on Sunday, giving the Jackets their 24th member of the 2025 class and another addition to an impressive offensive line haul.





Houston County head coach Jeremy Edwards had great things to say about what kind of player and competitor his senior people-mover Joseph is on Monday after the flip was announced.





Here is a sampling of what he had to say in an exclusive interview with JOL in this edition of Coach Speak:





On how the recruiting process the last several weeks that led Joseph to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech...





Edwards: "Obviously, Peyton was once committed to Florida, and thought he had decided a little too soon I guess. And Florida State stayed on him pretty good, and he built a relationship with them. Then when they made their decision on some of their staff moves, I think it just kind of re-opened some things for him, which in a deep playoff run we were making here (at Houston County) I know that was a lot on him to have to try to manage all the work we put in here in addition to fielding phone calls and trying to figure out what's right and what's wrong. I think it went back to relationships and his relationship he had built with Coach (Geep) Wade from way back last spring. From that point, I think he just decided that was what was best for him as far as a position coach, someone he felt was going to develop him and try to get him to really the next level, which is obviously any young man's goal when they go to college to try to make it to the next level after that. I felt like that's where he felt was his best opportunity."





On what he thought made Georgia Tech the right fit for Joseph...





Edwards: "Well, I think there is a lot of things. I think like I said the relationship. He really felt at ease and at home with Coach (Brent) Key and Coach Wade. I think obviously the proximity to home for him played a little bit into it. He had Southern Cal and some other folks that were reaching out, but I think that being close to family, family is important to him. Being close to family and them having the ability to come see him play any time they are at home pretty easily was a big deal as well as just knowing what Coach Wade brings to the table and what he can do with him, developing him to be an even better player than he is now."





On what Georgia Tech fans can expect from Joseph as a player and person once he gets to campus...





Edwards: "He'll light up a room now when you talk to him. He's got a great personality. He has no problem with anybody. He's never met a stranger so he's very good one-on-one in conversation. On the field, though, he's very violent. That is something you look for in that position. I mean he plays with a violence that's really unmatched. He's able to flip that switch when needed, when the lights come on. I think it's just something that a lot of kids these days don't really have. There are a lot of kids that just like to be recruited and not really in addition to being recruited, they love playing the game. He loves the game of football, and he loves to win. And I just think that Georgia Tech landed an absolute stud O-lineman that's going to help them take the next step."





On how he thinks Joseph's skillset translates to the college level and if he sees him making an impact early on at Georgia Tech...





Edwards: "I do. I think that was something that was kind of pitched to him is that he'll have the opportunity. Obviously in recruiting you can't make any promises. They've got to go earn it, and he knows that. But he knows that there are opportunities there. The fact that Georgia Tech does a great job of continuing to recruit high school kids. I think that needs to be mentioned. So many people look at the portal and try to fill rosters with the portal, and (Georgia Tech) is still going into high schools and recruiting high school kids says a lot. Says a lot about Coach Key and the relationships he has with high school coaches throughout this state, and he'll continue to get great players doing it that way."