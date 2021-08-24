Cimaglia aims to right Jacket kicking woes, loves the culture at GT

Cimaglia transferred to Georgia Tech this past offseason after a great career at Tennessee, where he was about as reliable as any kicker in the nation, including a junior campaign in 2019 where he went 23-for-27 on field goal attempts and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award. What has allowed him to be as successful as he’s been? Cimaglia said it’s just about doing his part every day to make sure he stays consistent the same way he went about his business in Knoxville.

Georgia Tech fans will certainly take that after the last couple years they have seen play out on the field in the kicking department.

Brent Cimaglia’s approach to preparing for a game or attitude once he’s on the field isn’t anything radical. In fact, it’s the exact opposite…simplicity and consistency.

In total, the graduate transfer Cimaglia was 46-of-62 on field goal attempts at Tennessee as well as going 88-of-89 on extra points. He maintained that same high success rate from long range going 18-of-29 on field goal attempts of more than 40 yards and 4-of-6 on field goal attempts of more than 50 yards.

“Every game is the same for me,” said Cimaglia. “I don’t want to ride the emotions of ‘oh, this is a rivalry or it’s a big game.’ I’m going to go out there and do my job. Every day, every kick, every snap, I’m going to go out there and do my job. At the end of the day, I want to give my best and produce my best for my team.”

Cimaglia added that the same steady attitude is what he takes into games no matter the opponent or situation.

“It’s really the same…make it through the uprights,” said Cimaglia during an interview after a recent Tech practice. “Really it’s the same. I came in, new kid, all the specialists kind of opened up and were friendly so ready to get the season started.”

Cimaglia said he enjoyed his time as a Vol, but once he made up his mind he was going to become a graduate transfer, the complete package at Georgia Tech made it the top choice for him.

“I had a great four years at Tennessee,” said Cimaglia. “I enjoyed all my experiences there. Really (the decision to transfer to Georgia Tech) came down to academics and the culture. Once I visited here for the first time, I knew that this team was something different. Coach (Geoff) Collins built such a good culture for us to obey by and follow. So that played a big role and also Austin Kent, the punter, I’ve known him since eighth grade, and really just hearing his stories about how fun Georgia Tech was…it was an easy decision.”

Another connection to the Jackets’ program Cimaglia had is former Tennessee teammate Ryan Johnson. The starting redshirt-senior offensive lineman for Tech was another person that had Cimaglia’s ear to reinforce all the positive things he had heard about the direction that Collins is taking the program.

“Oh yeah, me and (Ryan) go way back,” said Cimaglia. “Really, he was another big factor in why I came here. Just hearing what we went through at Tennessee and seeing how different it is here and how amazing it is here. I was like ‘no way.’ So I came down, and it was just amazing. From the coaches to the players to the school to academics…everybody was just amazing, really friendly.”

Cimaglia is coming off a 2020 season where he battled injuries and uncertainty around the odd circumstances that Covid caused for everyone. He made 5-of-9 field goals total, including a 50-yarder against Arkansas late in the season. He said he is excited to be healthy and ready for the upcoming season thanks in large part to the Georgia Tech training staff and strength and conditioning program.

“I’m 100 percent healthy,” said Cimaglia. “Usually you’re always going to have a camp leg. But other than that, we have a great training staff and weight staff that set us up for success during the season. So yep, healthy and ready to go.”

Cimaglia isn’t lacking confidence either as he said he is comfortable attempting any kick after the offense passes the 50.

“I actually talked to Coach Collins about that yesterday. I said cross the 50, and we’ll go for it…we’ll attempt it,” said Cimaglia. “Just when the offense crosses the 50. When Coach Collins puts me out there, I’ll attempt anything.”

The Georgia Tech faithful will get their first chance to see Cimaglia and what they hope to be a much-improved kicking game on Sept. 4 when the Jackets open the 2021 schedule at home against Northern Illinois at 7:30 p.m. Cimaglia said he is excitement level is high to run out on Grant Field for the first time and get his Georgia Tech career officially started.

“Unbelievable…I cannot wait,” said Cimaglia. “Just to see Atlanta, all the great fans here, just to see all that hard work pay off. This team that we have in the locker room right now is something special. I would go to war with them any day. I can’t wait to strap up and start playing with them.

“Like I said earlier, the specialists here that came in, very friendly. It was a different mindset with them. Yeah, we can’t work all the time because we’re specialists, but we work hard when we have to. We get the job done when we have to. So when our name is called and our number is called, we go out there and we produce. From Austin being my holder to Cade Long the snapper to Coach (Brent) Key setting up the line and the protection, I think we have a very good unit this year. Can’t wait to go out there first game and put some points on the board.