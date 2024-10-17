Chatfield Jr. commits to Jackets, becomes fourth member of 2025 class

Advertisement

in other news

Notes and Quotes from practice and Key media avail 10/15

Notes and Quotes from practice and Key media avail 10/15

What Tech head coach Brent Key said in his first media this week as his team gets ready to take on Notre Dame

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
2026 4-star DB McLendon's recruitment heating up as he adds Tech offer

2026 4-star DB McLendon's recruitment heating up as he adds Tech offer

Tucker standout updates his recruitment as he now holds offers from both Georgia Tech and Georgia, among several others

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech football heads into a key week as they play a top-ranked Notre Dame team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the

 • Kelly Quinlan
Georgia Tech Week 7 Bowl Projections

Georgia Tech Week 7 Bowl Projections

Georgia Tech is one win away from bowl eligibility after knocking off North Carolina. Here is a look at the latest...

Premium contentForums content
 • Kelly Quinlan
Following the Future: Barr has special effort in Eastside's tough loss

Following the Future: Barr has special effort in Eastside's tough loss

A look at how Georgia Tech's class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games on the high school level

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer

in other news

Notes and Quotes from practice and Key media avail 10/15

Notes and Quotes from practice and Key media avail 10/15

What Tech head coach Brent Key said in his first media this week as his team gets ready to take on Notre Dame

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
2026 4-star DB McLendon's recruitment heating up as he adds Tech offer

2026 4-star DB McLendon's recruitment heating up as he adds Tech offer

Tucker standout updates his recruitment as he now holds offers from both Georgia Tech and Georgia, among several others

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech football heads into a key week as they play a top-ranked Notre Dame team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the

 • Kelly Quinlan
Published Oct 17, 2024
Chatfield Jr. commits to Jackets, becomes fourth member of 2025 class
circle avatar
Alex Farrer  •  JacketsOnline
Staff Writer
Twitter
@AFarrersports

Georgia Tech's 2025 just got another boost in the backcourt as guard Eric Chatfield Jr. committed to Damon Stoudamire and the Jackets via is Instagram on Thursday afternoon.


Chatfield, who is listed as a point guard out of Pace Academy in Atlanta, committed to the Jackets over offers from four other schools, including Georgia State, Richmond, Tulane and Kennesaw State.


Chatfield joins guard Akai Fleming, forward Brandon Stores Jr. and center Cole Kirouac in Georgia Tech's 2025 class as Stoudamire looks to continue to add pieces to the group to finish out this recruiting cycle strong.

Georgia Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement