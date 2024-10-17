Chatfield Jr. commits to Jackets, becomes fourth member of 2025 class

Georgia Tech's 2025 just got another boost in the backcourt as guard Eric Chatfield Jr. committed to Damon Stoudamire and the Jackets via is Instagram on Thursday afternoon.





Chatfield, who is listed as a point guard out of Pace Academy in Atlanta, committed to the Jackets over offers from four other schools, including Georgia State, Richmond, Tulane and Kennesaw State.





Chatfield joins guard Akai Fleming, forward Brandon Stores Jr. and center Cole Kirouac in Georgia Tech's 2025 class as Stoudamire looks to continue to add pieces to the group to finish out this recruiting cycle strong.