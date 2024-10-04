Catching up with 2025 Georgia Tech QB commit Grady Adamson

Georgia Tech’s coaches really liked what they saw when evaluating 2025 quarterback Grady Adamson, and that led to a strong push to get the gunslinger from Oklahoma in the fold early on in this recruiting cycle.





Adamson became the Jackets’ second commit in the ’25 class back in April and despite efforts from other schools to recruit him, he said he has “locked in” with Georgia Tech and is looking forward to being a part of the program in the future.





Currently Adamson is in the midst of his senior season at Deer Creek High in Edmond, Oklahoma and has been a big part of the Antlers’ 4-0 start as the team gets ready for its district opener on Friday at Edmond North. So far in 2024 he has thrown for 848 yards on 56-of-82 attempts with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has also shown off his legs and toughness as he is the team’s leading rusher with 252 yards on 37 carries with seven touchdowns.





Recently, JOL caught up with Adamson to get an update on his senior season, his recruitment overall, how he describes himself as a player, his relationships with others in the ’25 Jackets’ class, his chance to chase his dream of playing college football and how excited he is for the future at Georgia Tech and becoming a part of that in Atlanta next year.

Here’s what he had to say:





JOL: How would you say your senior season is going for yourself individually and for the team so far and what are your expectations for the rest of it?





ADAMSON: This season has been going great. We started out a lot faster this season and have had a lot more early success. This season has been better for me because I have built a better connection with our receivers and understand our play call more efficiently. I expect us to keep getting better on offense and defense and win state.





JOL: You committed to Georgia Tech all the way back in April. Have schools still been contacting you in the recruiting process or have you shut all that down and locked in on Georgia Tech?





ADAMSON: Since I’ve committed there was a couple things here and there, but the last couple months I’ve locked in on GT and haven’t talked to anyone else.





JOL: For Georgia Tech fans that might not have seen you play or watched any of your highlights online, how would you describe yourself as a player?





ADAMSON: I would describe myself as a quarterback who can extend plays and make something happen when it all goes down. I can also make all throws and use my legs when needed.





JOL: As one of the first members of the Georgia Tech 2025 class, how much of a relationship have you built with the other commits so far and how much are you trying to keep this class together or add more pieces to it as signing day approaches?





ADAMSON: Most of us stay in contact and check in on each other to keep our relationships moving. We’re all keeping our eyes open for other guys and going to continue to try to build our class.





JOL: How much of a dream has it been for you to play college football and what is it like knowing you are going to get that chance after all your hard work?





ADAMSON: It’s been my dream since I was a kid. I’ve always grown up around football, and it’s been my passion since I started playing. It’s amazing to know I get the chance to keep playing, but there’s a lot of work to still be done.





JOL: How much have you followed Georgia Tech football this season and what about the way they play makes you excited for the future for the program that you will be a part of?





ADAMSON: I try to watch every game I can and check in on what they’re doing. I enjoy seeing their offense in action and the explosiveness they have. I’m excited to learn their offense and start the process.