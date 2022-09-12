Canadian G Vasean Allette talks Georgia Tech, Arizona State
Vasean Allette was one of the most impressive players at last month’s Will Barton Elite camp, as the 6-foot-3 point guard took the event by storm and showcased three-level scoring ability to go along with impressive court vision.
The Canada-based standout sat down with Rivals following the event to discuss his college future and where things stand with his recruitment.
*****
ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX
“Arizona State, Georgia Tech, SMU, Dayton, Buffalo, St John’s, VCU, Georgetown, Boston College, some others.”
ON ARIZONA STATE
“It’s a great coaching staff. Arizona State would be a great place for me to go and showcase my skills, I think. I could get better there if I decide to go there.”
ON WHICH ASU COACHES ARE RECRUITING HIM
“Bobby Hurley and also coach George [Aramide].”
ON UPCOMING VISITS
“I’m going to visit Georgia Tech on Sept. 16. After that, I don’t know.”
ON GEORGIA TECH
“I like the coaches and I like that all the coaches over there recruit me together. It’s a great staff. They have a great class with good players already going there."
ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME
“I’m a bucket. That’s really the best way to describe me.”
ON WHAT HE’S WORKING TO IMPROVE
“I just have to keep getting bigger.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Allete officially has a top 10 and it;s difficult to discern which school leads the way. Georgia Tech could make some noise if Allette’s official visit to Atlanta takes place and goes well, but it feels as though there’s no concrete leader for the time being.