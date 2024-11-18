Bryson shuts down recruitment, reaffirms Georgia Tech commitment

Offensive lineman prospect Jimmy Bryson committed to Georgia Tech back in June, but there has been some nervousness among the Jackets' fan base about possibly losing him in the 2025 class after he took a recent visit to South Carolina.





Well, that nervousness can officially end now. The Baylor (Tenn.) senior who ranks as a 3-star, 5.6 offensive guard on Rivals told JOL on Monday night that he has shut down his recruitment and he is 100 percent sticking with Georgia Tech.





"100 percent about GT, and have been," said Bryson of his commitment to Georgia Tech on Monday.





In the end despite the heavy South Carolina interest, Bryson said his connection with head coach Brent Key and the Georgia Tech program was what eventually won out in his decision.





"I’ve known since June that GT was the place for me," said Bryson. "I’ve seen the vision of the program, and I know it’s on the rise and something I want to be a part of. The chemistry of the team is what makes me believe in the program."





Bryson, who starts on Baylor's offensive line while also playing some on the defensive line, currently is in the middle of a playoff run as the Red Raiders are now 11-0 after a 45-6 home win in the first round of the TSSAA state playoffs last Friday. They will host Brentwood Academy in the next round this Friday. Bryson said he is confident that he will finish his high school career strong by holding up that state championship trophy in a few weeks.





"My team and I are locked in, safe way to put it," said Bryson. "We are solely focused on bringing it all home, and just keeping our head down and working til then."





While his main focus right now is on wrapping up his prep career in impressive fashion and enjoying his last few games with his high school teammates, Bryson said he can't wait to put pen to paper and officially sign his national letter of intent to join the Georgia Tech family during the early signing period the first week of December.





"Ever since I started my recruitment journey, I’ve been waiting for National Signing day, so now finally closing in on it, is another blessing by God in my life," said Bryson.





Bryson added that Georgia Tech fans can expect to get everything he has to give for the Jackets' program over the next few years.





"(They can expect) a gritty, tough-nosed ball player," said Bryson. "Someone who wants to win whole-heartedly, and will do anything to do so."