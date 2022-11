SNELLVILLE, Ga.— Things are heating up quickly between Georgia Tech and Brookwood (Ga.) WR Bryce Dopson.

After recently receiving an offer from the school, Dopson took an excused absence from Brookwood High School recently to get a closer look at a school he could very well be calling home.

The make-up work from missing a day of school was well worth the trip, which Dopson broke down with JOL.