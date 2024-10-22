Brice looking to finish high school strong before future at Tech

Jamauri Brice is looking forward to his future at Georgia Tech, but he said there is some business to take care of during his senior season at Cartersville first, most notably the goal of winning a state championship.





Brice and the Purple Hurricanes took another step toward that goal this past Friday when they defeated previously-undefeated Cedartown 19-14 on the road in a hard-fought matchup to stay unbeaten and put themselves on the brink of a region title and a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class AAAA state playoffs.





"It was a special win for us. We prepared all week for this game. Coach held us to a high standard and told us this was going to be a really tough game," said Brice. "Everybody had doubted us going into this game. Nobody thought we were going to win it. We came out strong even though we were missing a few pieces on the team, key linebackers. Yeah, we were the underdogs in this game. It felt really good to get the dub."





Brice, a three-star (5.6) wide receiver in the 2025 class, committed to Georgia Tech back in June and has not put much further thought into the recruiting process since then with his top priority being his senior season, his teammates and his coaches at Cartersville.





"Really just worried about my senior season and my boys," said Brice. "Want to make it to state. Want to win. That's all I've been preparing for and working for."





Brice chose Georgia Tech over several other schools as the receiver boasts more than 20 offers. Since his commitment to the Jackets, the pursuit of him hasn't stopped by other schools as he said several are still calling and trying to get him to come visit. But he said he hasn't listened to it very much as he is excited about Georgia Tech and what is to come for himself and the program in the future.





"I would say schools are still hitting me up, but as far as like going on visits, I haven't really considered doing that," said Brice. "I've been really locked in with GT. I really like it. I really like what they're doing over there. The program is changing and improving."





Brice said that he thinks the Jackets' 2025 class, which now sits at No. 24 overall in the Rivals Team Rankings, is one that he believes will contribute greatly to the program's turnaround and becoming a consistent threat in the college football landscape.





"I think our class is special," said Brice. "Especially from the defensive standpoint, I think we have a lot of good kids. Yeah, I think we're going to be a really special class."





Brice finished with two catches for 10 yards in Friday's win over Cedartown as the Bulldogs' defense gave him a lot of attention to try to take him away and Cartersville used a good bit of the running game in the second half to try to keep possession and hold the lead. Brice now has 32 catches and 375 yards on the season to go with three touchdowns, and the attention paid to him by opposing defenses has been a factor in his teammate Brady Marchese putting up a big season of his own at receiver with 27 catches for 738 yards and seven touchdowns, including a big one in Friday's win.





Brice said that one of his focuses this year has been doing whatever he needs to for the team to have success even if that means him not touching the ball and being a decoy at times.





"I would say leadership is something I'm working on this year to get ready even more for the next level," said Brice. "I'm trying to hold myself more accountable. I know a lot of teams spy me so I want to go out there and have a positive mindset. If I don't touch the ball a lot during the game, I try to stay positive, celebrate my teammates and keep everybody else up. And when my time comes, I make plays."





Next up for Brice and Cartersville his a home matchup against Hiram on Friday. The Purple Hurricanes can clinch the region title, an undefeated regular season and a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs with a victory.





Brice plans to sign during the early signing period in December and be an early enrollee at Georgia Tech for the spring semester.