Brent Key's final media avail ahead of Notre Dame

in other news
JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
Georgia Tech football heads into a key week as they play a top-ranked Notre Dame team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the
Georgia Tech Week 7 Bowl Projections
Georgia Tech is one win away from bowl eligibility after knocking off North Carolina. Here is a look at the latest...
Following the Future: Barr has special effort in Eastside's tough loss
A look at how Georgia Tech's class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games on the high school level
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's win over UNC, ND preview and more
JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's thrilling win over UNC and former
GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the win over UNC
Georgia Tech won their fourth straight matchup over North Carolina in dramatic fashion Saturday 41-34 in Chapel Hill.
in other news
JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
Georgia Tech football heads into a key week as they play a top-ranked Notre Dame team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the
Georgia Tech Week 7 Bowl Projections
Georgia Tech is one win away from bowl eligibility after knocking off North Carolina. Here is a look at the latest...
Following the Future: Barr has special effort in Eastside's tough loss
A look at how Georgia Tech's class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games on the high school level
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media for about 25 minutes on Thursday in his final media availability before the Notre Dame game on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Key gave a small update on the status of quarterback Haynes King and talked about facing the highly-ranked Irish.
"We finished up our Thursday practice today getting ready for the Notre Dame game. We've had a good week of practice. I don't think there's ever been a time anyone's ever come up to a podium and say, 'Man, it's a horrible week. We're not prepared. We're not doing anything.' It was a very intentional week and we got a lot of things accomplished and focused. I thought the focus was extremely good, not stressed, not anxious, but, ready for the moment and excited to be able to have this opportunity on Saturday."
Key announced the Student-Athletes of the Week
Offense: Eric Singleton Jr.
Defense: Zeek Biggers
He also announced the Scouts of the Week: WR Chris Elko, DB AJ Cheeks, and on special teams tight end Blake Ragsdale.
- OG
- SDE
- DT
- OT
- ATH
- PRO
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB