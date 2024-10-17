Brent Key's final media avail ahead of Notre Dame

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media for about 25 minutes on Thursday in his final media availability before the Notre Dame game on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Key gave a small update on the status of quarterback Haynes King and talked about facing the highly-ranked Irish.

"We finished up our Thursday practice today getting ready for the Notre Dame game. We've had a good week of practice. I don't think there's ever been a time anyone's ever come up to a podium and say, 'Man, it's a horrible week. We're not prepared. We're not doing anything.' It was a very intentional week and we got a lot of things accomplished and focused. I thought the focus was extremely good, not stressed, not anxious, but, ready for the moment and excited to be able to have this opportunity on Saturday."

Key announced the Student-Athletes of the Week

Offense: Eric Singleton Jr.

Defense: Zeek Biggers

He also announced the Scouts of the Week: WR Chris Elko, DB AJ Cheeks, and on special teams tight end Blake Ragsdale.

