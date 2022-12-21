The final piece of the 2023 class, at least from an Early Signing Period standpoint, is in.

Eric Singleton, a fast-rising WR from Alexander HS in Douglasville, had schools from all over the country fighting for him despite a WKU commitment.

Texas A&M, Michigan State, and Auburn all entered the mix.

Auburn hosted him this past weekend. So did Georgia Tech, but their time spent with him was limited to an unofficial with just hours to go until the dead period.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and the Yellow Jackets, despite not having a WR coach, landed Singleton's commitment.