BREAKING: Georgia Tech wins out for Alexander (Ga.) WR Eric Singleton
The final piece of the 2023 class, at least from an Early Signing Period standpoint, is in.
Eric Singleton, a fast-rising WR from Alexander HS in Douglasville, had schools from all over the country fighting for him despite a WKU commitment.
Texas A&M, Michigan State, and Auburn all entered the mix.
Auburn hosted him this past weekend. So did Georgia Tech, but their time spent with him was limited to an unofficial with just hours to go until the dead period.
Fast forward to Wednesday, and the Yellow Jackets, despite not having a WR coach, landed Singleton's commitment.
"My head had been roaming around going into my decision," said Singleton over the weekend. "Everything is great at Georgia Tech. The staff are all good people. My primary relationships there are with coach (Buster) Faulkner and with coach Kenyatta Watson. Coach Watson is a great dude, got a lot of love for him."
Leaving the visit on Sunday, Singleton was unsure if he would sign in December or in February. With his future now destined for The Flats, Singleton is excited about his potential role in the new Georgia Tech offense has him excited.
"It looks real nice," said Singleton. "Coach Faulkner knows a lot about the game of football. I feel like there are going to be a lot of points scored."
Singleton becomes commitment No. 21 of the 2023 class for head coach Brent Key and his staff