Following a weekend trip to Atlanta, former Duquesne wide receiver Abdul Janneh announced his decision to commit to Georgia Tech.

With offers from Virginia Tech, UCF, Washington State, and NC State among others, Janneh was thought of by many as one of the top uncommitted pass catchers in the portal.

Janneh finished the 2022 season with 43 catches for 579 yards and 9 touchdowns. The 9 touchdowns is equivalent to the number scored by all Georgia Tech wide receivers in 2022.