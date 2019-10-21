According to Rivals, Maxwell is the 37th ranked guard in the country. He chose the Jackets over offers from Georgetown, Gonzaga, NC State, Ole Miss and more.

Huntersville, North Carolina guard Tristan Maxwell made a trip to Atlanta this weekend for an official visit, and left committed to the Jackets. He is the second player to join Josh Pastner’s 2020 recruiting class, joining Marietta (GA) forward Jordan Meka .

Georgia Tech has received their second commitment of the 2020 class.

Maxwell is a versatile guard who has a great basketball IQ and has shown the ability to shoot the three, knock down mid-range shots, and be a crafty finisher around the rim.



His father, Vernon "Mad Max" Maxwell, played in the NBA from 1988-2001 and won two championships with the Houston Rockets. Needless to say, Tristan has grown up playing basketball.

The Jackets have been selective in the 2020 recruiting cycle but targeted Maxwell because of his versatile scoring ability and position flexibility.

