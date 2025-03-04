Georgia Tech practice notes and quotes from spring day one

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech football kicked off spring ball on Tuesday morning. Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key spoke to the local media for the first time in 2025 following practice. Key spoke about his new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon's hiring and the approach he is looking for from his team.

​Key said that Gideon stood out early in his process after Tyler Santucci left for a job in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens last month and a late-night phone call on the first night of his search really put the former Texas DB coach in a prime position to become the Jackets' defensive coordinator.

"That Saturday night Tyler told the staff (he was leaving for the NFL) and I started making calls to people and around 11:30 that night I called Blake and I think we hung up about one in the morning," Key said. "You end up talking for an hour and a half to somebody and I found that we were like-minded in everything about the game. We didn't get into a lot of Xs and Os, just got into a lot of beliefs and it was a carbon copy of what we were looking for in a coordinator."

One of the conditions for Gideon's hire was keeping the defensive fronts and work done by defensive line coach Jess Simpson upfront with the Tech run defense and Gideon was onboard with that aspect of the job as a coach with more experience working with the secondary.

"I made it very clear that I wanted to be able to play our front the way we've played our front and developed our guys up front to stop the run and that has to continue to progress and then have combinations in the back end and I wanted someone that was back end driven that could be a walk-around coordinator and have his hands in all facets," Key said.

Key said that keeping defensive backs coach Cory Peoples was an important aspect of his search as well and that Gideon will help support and improve that area with new cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones as well.

"Cory Peoples has developed on the staff over the last year as much as any coach we have and I've been really proud of Cory and happy for him to see his progression over the last year as a coach and a recruiter," Key said. "Now we have someone else calling from the back end and then have some guys play the same style upfront and tweak the backend coverages and make it simple for the guys. Blake is a great teacher has presence and can walk in a room and players respect him and Blake checks all of those boxes."





Key started the post-practice presser by saying it was great to be back on the field for the first practice for the 2025 Georgia Tech football team. He talked about having 31 new players to start the spring with the transfers and early enrollees combined and how it's different than it used to be when you got to get your full team during the summer. He said he was going to have the tape on the helmets on Thursday at the next practice just so he could identify who everyone is with all the new additions and number changes of players from last year.





Key said the mission and goal for this year was clear, and that is to improve as a football team and take that next step.





"We've got to understand what it is to be consistent...the way we prepare, the way we practice, the effort and strain that we give," said Key. "And how we go about just every day, having a laser sharp focus on the job we have to get done. You want to chase consistency and avoid complacency."





Key said he talked to the team after practice about complacency and other words for it, and that it's not always "lazy" or "tired" but that it's also "overconfident, ego, being self-centered." He said they were going to be very transparent this year in dealing with complacency and how they want to prepare for the football season in order to be a consistent team with consistent players and competitive.





"You really want to be a competitor as opposed to a player. You want to be someone who seeks out the discomfort and the pain of preparation and doing the things that necessarily the normal person doesn't want to do in order to be a championship football team or to be an elite football player," said Key. "You've got to do those uncomfortable things. So every day that we go out there should be our ceiling. And that's something I've talked a lot about in this offseason is floors and ceilings. If we have a good day, that's not as good as we can do. That should be the standard. That should become the floor now of what we're competing towards."





Key said his team has to make the commitment that tomorrow has to be better than today and have that mindset every day. He said the "ceilings" from the last few years need to become their "floors" this year in order to elevate the program where they want to be. He said that will be the challenge and message to his team every day.





Following the first question that led to the talk above about the Gideon hire and the defensive staff, Key was asked about the offensive line situation and looking for new guys to step up to replace starters Jordan Williams and Weston Franklin from last year. Key said they don't have a lot of experience there, but they have a lot of talent and he'd take talent over experience any day and it's on the coaches to to coach them up and put the players in a position to help the team this year.





Key said there are some very talented guys battling for the center spot and it will be a really good competition all the way to the first game with every practice rep being important, especially at that position which is so important.





"It's going to be a good competition like every position," said Key. "My job as the head football coach is to put the best 11 out there on offense, defense and special teams. That's what we'll do. The competition you have in every room is what drives improvement. It's what drives improvement in individual players and also positions on the football team. So we've got a lot of competition there. We've got a lot of depth across the board on the O-line. Some really talented young players."





Key said it's all about getting those players reps and exposure as much as possible over the next several months before the season and he knows he has great coaches leading them. He said he has faith in Geep Wade and the OL staff around him with the way they coach and teach.





Key was asked about the youth on the defensive line and what he's looking for there from the returning players and new guys. He joked that 33 percent of the total sack production was back from last year and that was one coming back, not 11 out of 33. He said he's been pleased with the guys they brought in and also the development of some of the younger guys. He said the DL is in a similar spot as the OL as far as having several talented guys but just not much experience, and the only way to get experience is to play in games with only so much you can do with walk-throughs and practices.





Key said once they put the pads on and see who can "strain and finish and play with discipline and keep their hands inside and get off blocks, sustain blocks, rush the passer, create a pocket on the offensive line" that's when things will start sorting themselves out on both lines of scrimmage.





Key was asked about the quarterbacks and how having Haynes King and Aaron Philo can help the entire team work on the consistency that he has talked about as a coach. Key once again said he was not scared to say that he believes they have the best quarterback room in the country with the guys returning. He once again talked about the competition in that room day to day and even mentioned Graham Knowles changing the way he looks and having as much upside as anyone. He said he expects the QBs to compete every snap from now until the end of the season.





Key was asked a follow-up question about having a QB room like that and how it helps the offense as a whole. He answered by saying something as routine as the familiarity with the cadence is helpful as well as the QBs continuing to elevate themselves with the knowledge of the offense and checks at the line, maturing in the system, etc. He said the QBs are better at "getting into good plays and out of bad plays" based on what they see and know and getting the ball to where it belongs.





"There is a sense of calmness when you have that," said Key.





Key was asked about the historic recruiting class Tech brought in and having many of those guys on the field this spring for the first time. Key said "history is now and you're constantly writing history." He specifically responded to the question where Tae Harris and Josh Petty were mentioned by name and said those two have a true love for football and are competitors.





"You can take all the rankings and media and all those things, and there's not one bit of that that shows up in those guys," said Key. "You talk about a group of freshmen that work as hard as I've ever seen. They check all the boxes. That doesn't mean that every person that comes in that is a great talent is going to play Day 1. Everyone's got to still develop and be at their own timeline, but I think there are a lot of guys in that freshman class that have a chance to help us this year, whether it be the first game or the sixth game or the 10th game."





Key was asked about injury updates regarding the guys that got hurt last year. He joked he would meet with the trainers and have an answer the next time. He said spring is so fluid with injuries and several guys that are coming off injuries or procedures after the season in December that are doing some partial things this spring or 50 or 25 percent. He said this is the time of year where you get guys ready for the summer so injury updates don't mean much at this point.





Key mentioned Kyle Efford having shoulder surgery in December and others who they will work in as they can, but right now it's about developing depth on the football team.





Key was asked if he gave himself a moment to reflect today going into his third spring practice and how far the program has come since his first a couple years ago. He said he really didn't because there are so many new faces and challenges and goals to get done right now that he didn't have time to reflect.





"We've got to understand that the work now is what's going to pay off come Fall," said Key. "It drives me crazy. I don't want to sit there on a Saturday afternoon or Saturday night or a Sunday and have guys talk about what they could've done, should've done. They need to be doing it right now. We need to be doing it right now. It starts with me as a head coach."





Key joked that he'd think about it and reflect some other time though.





Recent Tech graduate Zeek Biggers stopped by for a second during the presser to say hi to Coach Key, and Key said that reminded him about talking to his players about thinking about what they should be doing now in regards to if they were preparing for the NFL Draft and Combine like Biggers was. He said he wants his players to have that mindset to put good things on tape now so they will be in a good position for that time after their career at Tech is done. He said the expectation now is to have more and more guys getting ready for the NFL Combine and Draft in years to come.





Key was asked about Bailey Stockton and what kind of development he's seen from him. Key said Stockton "is awesome" and is fun to talk to. He called him a "slot machine" as he's able to run all the routes, is sure-handed and able to find open spots in zones. He said he has the smarts in the slot and has the body control and skills to win against man coverage. He said he expects big things from Stockton this year.





Key was asked about the coaching staff and specifically adding Brian Bohannon to the staff. He answered that he wants the players to hear one cohesive message from the coaching staff and having good coaches around him helps that, and Bohannon is another good coach that is on the staff now. He said you don't just add coaches to add them. You have to have a sense of purpose for every one of them. He talked about having multiple coaches, quality control and assistant position coaches at certain positions and how helpful that is.





"The world of 10 coaches doesn't exist anymore. It's about finding the right number for your staff, and Bo (Bohannon) has been a tremendous help offensively," said Key. "I expect him to continue to be, but he's been a really big help for me too. Any time you can have someone else in the building that's sat in that seat and you can bounce things off of or share things with or sometimes just vent to. It's been a huge help. Don Ely, Tim McFarlin, now Bo...just having those guys that have experienced long times of being a head coach. They're invaluable to me."





The last question was about having the network Key has of coaches he has worked for or knows well and how that has helped with hiring his staff now. He said it was very valuable to trying to get the right guy to mix in with the staff and much of the staff now is very similar or comes from the same coaching trees. He said that's important because once they get to Tech, they don't have to go back to square one but can hit the ground running.





Georgia Tech will be back on the practice field for Spring Practice No. 2 on Thursday followed by media availability with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and offensive players TBA.