Terry stars on Senior Night to help Jackets continue surge, roll past Miami

It was Senior Night on Tuesday and Lance Terry's final home game as a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket.





And he made the most of it.





Terry racked up a team-leading and career-high 31 points, including a thrilling sequence at the end of the first half when he scored the Jackets' final eight points before the half on an athletic alley-oop dunk followed by back-to-back 3-pointers, to help Georgia Tech roll past Miami by a score of 89-74 at McCamish Pavilion.





"It meant a lot," said Terry of the Senior Night performance and win. "I've been in college for a long time so having this on my Senior Night, and being surrounded by my teammates and the fans and everything, it's been a blessing. I didn't really think about anything coming out here tonight. I was just trying to play how I usually play, play as hard as I can, but it started to go positive for me.





"I definitely took it in," added Terry as he was subbed out to a standing ovation from the home crowd in the final minute. "It felt really special. The whole night was just a really special night. Very thankful."





Terry's late first-half surge was part of a 14-5 run for Georgia Tech to end the first half and extend a 32-25 lead to 46-30 as the teams headed to the locker room at the break. He continued to rack up the points early in the second half with three more 3s over the first 10 minutes of the second half to give him six for the night and help extend Jackets' lead. He finished off the night with a fast-break dunk in the final minutes before a curtain call as the Jackets' home crowd showed him appreciation as he was subbed out.





Georgia Tech's lead grew to as many as 26 in the second half before calling off the dogs late.





Along with Terry's big night, Baye Ndongo continue his strong play of late with 22 points and eight rebounds. Duncan Powell contributed 16 points and seven rebounds, and Nait George finished with a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists. He also had seven rebounds, finishing within striking distance of a triple-double.





"I thought we started off a bit slow, but then we got ourselves going. We had some early turnovers, but after that the game settled in. I'm just proud of the guys," said Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire. "It was a good effort. I didn't think we played our 'A' game, but we did the things we needed to do to win. We shared the ball, we rebounded.





"I was happy for Lance," added Stoudamire of his senior standout. "Lance had a great game, but he had his moment too. I always say that. A lot of times you can have a good game, but on Senior Night he had his moment. I thought the last four minutes of the first half, I thought he made some big shots, really ignited us and that's when we really took off and took over the game. I was really happy for him. He did a great job. I'm going to miss him the next time we play in this building. You won't have him on the team. That's going to be a tough one. Lance does it all, man. He plays hard. He gives you 100 percent effort every time he's on the floor so I was really happy for him."





Matthew Cleveland led Miami with 29 points and seven rebounds as the Atlanta native returned home with a strong performance. Brandon Johnson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double, and Austin Swartz was the third Cane in double figures with 14.





Georgia Tech closes out the regular season on Saturday with a road trip to Winston-Salem, N.C. to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with tip-off set for 2:15 p.m. The Jackets need a win on Saturday coupled with Stanford losses to Notre Dame on Wednesday and Louisville on Saturday to move up to the No. 7 seed for the ACC Tournament. Otherwise the Jackets will enter the tournament as the No. 8 seed.





"We're playing the right way right now. We've got a little roll going, and we've just got to keep at it," said Terry.





"I look forward to seeing how we respond, going up to Wake this weekend," said Stoudamire. "That should be a fun game. I'm just really proud of the group. We've been through a lot. If you haven't been there each and every day, you don't really know. During the dark times and during the times when things weren't going well, it would've been easy to waver. And nobody wavered. You've seen baby steps and then you see growth and then you start to see getting payback and wins and then you started to see them get confident that we can win.





"I haven't seen a group grow that much from Christmas to the end of the year as much as this group has grown in that short period of time. And they've put themselves in position to me to do special things if they continue to stay on that path."





Miami will conclude its 2024-25 season with a home game Saturday at noon vs. NC State.