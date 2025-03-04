Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 4, 2025
Photo Gallery: Georgia Tech 2025 Spring Practice Day 1
Kelly Quinlan
@Kelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football kicked off the build-up to the 2025 season with the first spring practice of the year on Tuesday. Check out some photos from the Flats.

