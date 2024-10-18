Advertisement

Published Oct 18, 2024
Behind Enemy Lines: Notre Dame
Kelly Quinlan
Georgia Tech has a tough task as the Jackets host #12 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. With the Irish coming to Atlanta, the Jackets will be facing the best all-around team they have faced so far in 2024. We caught up with our friends at Inside ND Sports and publisher Tyler James to get some insight on the game from the Notre Dame perspective as we go Behind Enemy Lines.

