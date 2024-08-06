Georgia Tech’s Leo Blackburn is entering the 2024 season in an unfamiliar place.





After knee injuries cost him the entire season in 2021 and 2023 and a wrist injury cost him almost half of the 2022 season, the redshirt-junior receiver has gone into this preseason fall camp fully healthy. And Blackburn is simply thankful to be there after all the previous setbacks.





"It feels great and of course, it is a blessing," Blackburn said. "I am just taking it day by day, every day waking up with a smile, and I have a lot to be thankful for."





Blackburn’s new wide receivers coach, Trent McKnight, who spent the last few years on the staff at Georgia State before joining the Georgia Tech staff this past offseason, said it is easy to see Blackburn’s playmaking potential and that the 6-foot-5, 220-pound specimen is only getting better, more confident and more precise with his technique and route-running with every rep.





"I think we talked about this in the spring, but Leo is a guy that there are not many like with his size that can go out there and run around. That is something we talked about before practice (today), how much he has improved from the spring to now. He has been really good and you can see him gaining more confidence and he is starting to get healthy," McKnight said after Monday’s practice. "He knows he still has a long ways to go, but it has been exciting to see him improve and what he brings to our offense. "His confidence is growing on a daily basis," McKnight added. "This is really the first fall camp that he has been through healthy, and I think you can see his confidence growing each and every day. He knows there are some technical things he needs to get better at and he has a lot of room to grow, but he also has a high ceiling and if he continues to do those thing that make the difference at this level, it is going to be big to have his size and the ability to run. He is learning things from Saturday's scrimmage and he came out here today and did a little bit better, and that really helps him gain confidence each and every day."





Blackburn had good things to say about his new position coach as well, mostly about letting him know he can go out and use his natural size, athleticism and ability to his advantage.





"Great coach,” Blackburn said of McKnight. “He's just teaching me to play to my strengths. Obviously, I'm big. I'm physical. Just be physical. But I'm not going to say too much. I'm going to save it for the game."





Even in limited time during his redshirt-freshman season in 2022, Blackburn flashed his ability and gave Jackets’ fans reason to be excited for what he could do if given the chance to play at full health. In his debut in 2022 in October against Duke, he had three catches for 49 yards, including an impressive 32-yard touchdown catch. He later caught two passes for 32 yards in the final game of 2022 at Georgia.





While the starting quarterback was different during his time on the field in 2022 (as Haynes King hadn’t transferred to Georgia Tech yet) and the receiving corps around him had several different names than the current group, Blackburn said he and all the receivers haven’t had any trouble creating a strong connection with King because of the work they put in over the summer and they continue to put in during the extremely-competitive fall practices so far.





"We've been working way before fall camp...off days, during the summer, just getting extra work in. So it's not really that hard,” said Blackburn. “Haynes is a great quarterback. He knows all his receivers, running backs, everything. So it really hasn't been that hard.





Blackburn added that the depth and talent in the wide receivers room only helps each receiver push themselves to be better because they really have no other option.





“It's great. I wouldn't want it any different,” Blackburn said of the competition on a day-to-day basis. “You've got to come out and bring your 'A' game every day. Eric (Singleton) coming off a great year as a freshman, young and still learning. Malik (Rutherford), really the whole receiver room. It's just...you've got to bring your 'A' game. Ain't no slacking. Just come ready."





Blackburn, like other players and coaches have discussed over the last few days, said the guest speakers that have been brought in to talk to the team during fall camp have made a huge impact, including former NFL great Brandon Marshall, who helped the receivers with some tips specifically, including Blackburn who is similar in frame.





Now, as the season approaches with Georgia Tech set to battle Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 24 at noon, Blackburn said he has used the time spent on the sideline over the past few years to learn and take mental reps, and he will be ready to make the most of his chance to get on the field at full health this season.





"I've been watching about two years. It helps me to know to not make the same mistakes as somebody else made while they were on the field or while they were in games,” said Blackburn. “So it's helped a lot. A lot of learning. A lot of paying attention. So I'm going to be ready come first game."





"I'm very humbled,” added Blackburn on his emotions about returning fully healthy for 2024. “I'm just taking it day by day, never too high, never too low. When the game comes, I'll make my play. When my number is called, when the ball comes to me, just know that I've been here before. I've been making plays. It's nothing new to me. So it's my time now."