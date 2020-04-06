"It was like back-to-back-to-back and I couldn't believe it. It was a huge 24 hours for me."

"I got my first offer from Auburn , then Michigan offered and then I got the offer from Tennessee all on April 1. Then on the next day, Arkansas and Georgia Tech offers.

"It was really unbelievable for me," said Judkins. "It was just an unbelievable feeling to me. It was crazy.

The 2022 prospect entered April without an offer, but by the time he went to bed April 2, he had his first five offers.

April 1 wasn't an April Fool's Day for Quinshon Judkins . Last Wednesday was very real for the 5-foot-11, 192 pound running back out of Pike Road (Ala.) that scored 31 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Judkins may still be in little shock that all that happened less than a week ago, but it is starting to settle in.

Auburn was his childhood favorite, and he called the in-state program on the Plains his "dream school", but he is not ready to jump on that offer and commit just yet.

"I do love Auburn and I like them a lot, but I am just letting everything soak in right now and I am going to take my time with everything.

"Getting that offer from Auburn was amazing. It was my first offer, and it came from the school I grew up watching, so that was big for me. More than anything though, getting an offer from Auburn felt like an accomplishment. I have been working for that and getting this was always a goal for me."

Judkins has visited Auburn a handful of times already and he is starting to get close with those on staff.

"What I like most about Auburn is the coaches," said Judkins. "They have great coaches and great people there. They also have a great program and they play electric football.

"The offer from Auburn means a lot to me and I definitely like them a lot."

He does not know as much about the other programs on his offer list. Judkins probably knows the least about the Razorbacks, but he is interested in each school and wants to learn more.

"Michigan is the one I know the most about other than Auburn. I talked to coach Jim Harbaugh, so that was really cool and I know Michigan has produced a lot of great running backs and that they play in a huge stadium.

"Georgia Tech has also had some top running backs and I like coach Choice. I know he played in the NFL. Tennessee has produced some top backs too.

"I know I want to visit all five schools. I have only visited Auburn so far, so as soon as I can, I want to get out to check these other schools out."

Schools like Alabama, Clemson, Kansas, Ohio State, Oregon and South Carolina are also showing interest in Judkins. This is just the beginning for him. He will add many more offers, he will eventually get back out to see more schools and he is excited about what lies ahead.

"I have already talked to coaches from each school that offered, so I want to keep doing that, then I want to take more visits as soon as I can," said Judkins. "I am soaking all of this in right now and I can't wait to see what happens next.

"It was a great week and I feel I accomplished something big, so I am just going to take all this in and keep working."