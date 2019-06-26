2021 Ky. TE Jordan Dingle discusses busy off-season, new GT offer
The answer to the question Georgia Tech fans have in their head, is yes. Yes, class of 2021 Bowling Green (Ky.) tight end Jordan Dingle is the brother of Justice Dingle, who is currently on the ros...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news