Hawes said watching practice really made him feel connected with the team and led to his decision to commit during his official visit to head coach Brent Key.

Georgia Tech needs help in the tight end room with three players graduating this year and only two scholarship tight ends returning for 2024. Former Yale tight end Jackson Hawes spent the weekend on the Flats and he made an easy decision for himself to commit to Georgia Tech after seeing everything the Jackets' program has to offer.

"I just committed so it is going to be fun to being around the guys," Hawes said. "I think Tech is a great balance between being in a competitive conference on a competitive football team as well as being one of the top academic institutions in the world. A lot of great people and a lot of smart people have come out of here and I'm looking to be a part of that."

Hawes has one year remaining.

"I look to come in as a true Y and they are losing about four out of the six tight ends they have right now so I'm looking to come in and contribute right away," Hawes said. "I've got a great background in both blocking and catching so I'll be looking to do that here," he said.

"I'll be moving in on January 3rd so that'll be in like three weeks and then we are out here," he said. "I kind of jumped the gun a little bit and he asked me how the visit was and I said it was great and I'm all in," he said. "After that we kind of just talked about logistics and the things I can do to add value to this team.

Earning a second degree from Georgia Tech is icing on the cake for Hawes and his family.

"My family are feeling great. My mom was in the meeting with me and is looking forward to telling all of my family about it. I think it is a great combination, from one great to school to another great school," he said.

Hawes had nine catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in his final season at Yale. In three seasons of action in New Haven, Hawes played almost 1,400 snaps at tight end starting two of his three seasons. As a sophomore he had 13 catches and four touchdowns.