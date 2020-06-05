News More News
football

Where Collins, Georgia Tech now stand in ACC, National class rankings

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Georgia Tech landed their second offensive lineman in the Class of 2021 on Friday afternoon, when Alabama OG Eli Richey announced his decision.

Richey is commitment No. 14 for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, in a class now tied for No. 22 nationally with Auburn, a ranking which is good enough for 4th in the ACC.

After their next commitment, Georgia Tech will more than likely be back in the top 20.


FOR AN IN-DEPTH LOOK AT THE RANKINGS FORMULA CLICK HERE

An updated look at the class here-

QB-

Chayden Peery

WR-

Leo Blackburn

James BlackStrain

Jamal Haynes

Malik Rutherford

TE-

Ben Postma

OT-

Jakiah Leftwich

OG-

Eli Richey



DE-

Grey Carroll

Noah Collins

Joshua Robinson

DT-

Zeek Biggers

S-

Shawn Chappell


P-

David Shanahan



