Georgia Tech landed their second offensive lineman in the Class of 2021 on Friday afternoon, when Alabama OG Eli Richey announced his decision.

Richey is commitment No. 14 for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, in a class now tied for No. 22 nationally with Auburn, a ranking which is good enough for 4th in the ACC.

After their next commitment, Georgia Tech will more than likely be back in the top 20.



