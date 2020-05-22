News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 16:52:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Collins, Georgia Tech fit into ACC, National rankings

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Georgia Tech landed their first offensive line commit of the 2021 Class on Friday afternoon as Westlake (Ga.) OT Jakiah Leftwich made his intentions to stay close to home for college.

Leftwich becomes the 10th commitment for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, in a class now rated No. 41 nationally, good for a tie for 9th in the ACC.

The next commitment for Georgia Tech, assuming no one else in the conference adds to their classes, will jump them closer to the top five overall in the ACC.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code GT60

Heading into the month of June, the Yellow Jackets now have 10 commitments. After entering the month of May with just four commits, Georgia Tech fans are thrilled to go into the summer with the class looking like this:

WR-

James BlackStrain

Jamal Haynes

Malik Rutherford

OT-

Jakiah Leftwich

DE-

Grey Carroll

Noah Collins

Joshua Robinson

DT-

Zeek Biggers

S-

Shawn Chappell

P-

David Shanahan

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}