Georgia Tech landed their first offensive line commit of the 2021 Class on Friday afternoon as Westlake (Ga.) OT Jakiah Leftwich made his intentions to stay close to home for college.

Leftwich becomes the 10th commitment for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, in a class now rated No. 41 nationally, good for a tie for 9th in the ACC.

The next commitment for Georgia Tech, assuming no one else in the conference adds to their classes, will jump them closer to the top five overall in the ACC.

