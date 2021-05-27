What made Georgia Tech home for Archer WR DJ Moore? Why now?
On Thursday afternoon, with just days to go until the end of the COVID-19 forced dead period which halted all official and unofficial visits, Georgia Tech landed Archer wide receiver DJ Moore.
Moore chose the Yellow Jackets over Maryland, Pitt, and a handful of others, and became the fifth commitment for Collins and his staff in a 2022 class that has now entered the Top 30 nationally.
He went in-depth with JacketsOnline on his decision, the timing behind it, and more.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
On when he knew Georgia Tech was the place for him, and the timing of his decision: "I knew Georgia Tech was the place for me when I was at the spring game. Once I saw their offense there, and saw the way I would be able to make a lot of plays there, I was in. Talking with Coach (Kerry) Dixon frequently, I always knew this was probably going to be the place for me.I knew that after I completed spring football, I was ready to commit to Georgia Tech, and make that home.
I texted Dixon last week and told him I was ready to commit. He got really excited, and then Collins texted me telling me how excited he was to have me in the class, and about all of the big plays I will be able to make in the future.
The academic opportunities at Tech are unbelievable. Outside of football, there are so many good opportunities. That played a big role for me."
His fit in the Georgia Tech offense: "I will be able to maintain my flexibility, playing both inside and outside."
On why he's still planning to visit Maryland: "I already had everything finalized and scheduled with Maryland, so I am still going to take that trip early next month. I am still 100% committed to Georgia Tech, I am just going to go up there since everything was already set up."
His role shift from recruit to recruiter, and who he is targeting: "(Cherokee QB and Maryland commit) AJ Swann is my boy. If I could get him to flip, that would be great."
On the recruiting process throughout the pandemic, and the wait for that first offer: "I had doubts at first. I felt like people were really sleeping on my ability because they weren't able to see up-close what I can do. Then when that first offer hit, things really took off."
The possibility of enrolling early: "That's definitely a goal of mine. I have to set up my summer classes first to see how it is going to work out. I've talked to my counselor about it, and Coach Dixon. Definitely in the plans for sure."
Excitement in the Moore household that DJ is staying close to home: "They were really happy about me staying home. They were really excited that I am going to basically be right down the street. My grandmother, my mother, and the rest of my family will all be able to come see me play.
On the role Hustle Inc. played in his development, recruitment, etc: "It has been a great experience, competing against some of the players we have on our team. I feel like practicing against guys like Marcus Allen, (GT target) Mumu Bin-Wahad, (GT target) and Marquis Killebrew (UGA commit) makes me better everyday.
It shows me that I can compete at any level, while improving and playing with guys like that. Then when it came to gameday, it felt easier because I already have been facing the best competition I will probably see."
From DJ's Dad, Derrick, on Hustle Inc's Tony Ballard: "He is a great, great guy. He recognizes talent. He appreciates talent. That's one thing you can say about him; he gets the best athletes because he holds his business to a higher standard. As DJ said (above) iron truly does sharpen iron. If you are going against the best in practice, that does nothing but make each one of them better everyday."