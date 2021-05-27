What made Georgia Tech home for Archer WR DJ Moore? Why now?

On Thursday afternoon, with just days to go until the end of the COVID-19 forced dead period which halted all official and unofficial visits, Georgia Tech landed Archer wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore chose the Yellow Jackets over Maryland, Pitt, and a handful of others, and became the fifth commitment for Collins and his staff in a 2022 class that has now entered the Top 30 nationally. He went in-depth with JacketsOnline on his decision, the timing behind it, and more.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On when he knew Georgia Tech was the place for him, and the timing of his decision: "I knew Georgia Tech was the place for me when I was at the spring game. Once I saw their offense there, and saw the way I would be able to make a lot of plays there, I was in. Talking with Coach (Kerry) Dixon frequently, I always knew this was probably going to be the place for me.I knew that after I completed spring football, I was ready to commit to Georgia Tech, and make that home. I texted Dixon last week and told him I was ready to commit. He got really excited, and then Collins texted me telling me how excited he was to have me in the class, and about all of the big plays I will be able to make in the future. The academic opportunities at Tech are unbelievable. Outside of football, there are so many good opportunities. That played a big role for me." His fit in the Georgia Tech offense: "I will be able to maintain my flexibility, playing both inside and outside." On why he's still planning to visit Maryland: "I already had everything finalized and scheduled with Maryland, so I am still going to take that trip early next month. I am still 100% committed to Georgia Tech, I am just going to go up there since everything was already set up."